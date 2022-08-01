The 14 Best Things to Do This Week in Miami

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, August 2

click to enlarge Ife-Ile Afro-Cuban Dance Festival: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Ife-Ile Afro-Cuban Dance Festival

Wednesday, August 3

Thursday, August 4

click to enlarge Silvana Estrada at the Citadel: See Friday Photo by Jackie Ruso

Friday, August 5

click to enlarge The Weeknd Photo by Brian Ziff

Saturday, August 6

click to enlarge Meduza at Club Space: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Republic Records

Sunday, August 7

On Monday,brings their Blue Water Road Trip Tour to the FPL Solar Amphitheater. The concert supports the singer's latest album,, filled with soulful vocal deliveries and smooth melodies. The record features recent singles “Altar,” “Little Story,” and “Up At Night” (featuring Justin Bieber). Kehlani is also known for their collaborations with artists like Jhené Aiko, Charlie Puth, Zedd, and Cardi B. Rapper Rico Nasty and singer Destin Conrad are set to open Monday's show.Punk outfitwill perform under Gramps' palm frond-covered stage on Tuesday. The band's last album, 2019's, was its sixth effort as well as its debut on Relapse Records. It received lukewarm reviews, with Pitchfork's Noah Yoo writing that "the group has finally found space to begin carving their own lane in the crowded field of '80s-indebted groups." The quintet's latest single, "Vanity Spawned by Fear," released in April, exhibits a more glam-rock aesthetic while still not feeling entirely foreign. Also on Tuesday's bill are shoegaze band Hotline TNT and synth-pop act Romeo Blu.It's impossible to separate Afro-Cuban culture's rich history from its dance and music. That's perhaps why Miami has Ife-Ile, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the culture through dance. On Wednesday, the group kicks off thewith the theme of "Dance Untamed: Rituals of Resistance for the 21st Century." Over four days, participate in dance workshops in Afro-Cuban dance like oricha, rumba, palo, yuka, and arara and other dance styles like Afro-modern and belly dance.For some, the pandemic seems like a lifetime ago, but many people still hold memories of the hardships they faced. DJ and photographer Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander reflects on the harsh realities of COVID in the exhibitionat HistoryMiami Museum. The show features more than 60 images spotlighting some of the pivotal moments in Miami over the past two years, from protests of racial injustice to an endangered nightlife industry and widespread homelessness.'s Stefan Engblom stops at E11even as part of the duo's Blood, Sweat & Smiles Tour. (Olle Cornéer, the group's other half, stopped touring in 2017 owing to health concerns but continues working in the recording studio with Engblom.) The Swedish producers recently dropped their latest album,, a ten-track record that should feel right at home at the 11th Street megaclub. Tracks like "Readymade Sweat" and "This Time (Never Be Alone Again)" hark back to the big-room bangers of the early 2010s.Mexican singer-songwriterheads to the Citadel for an intimate concert presented by Escala Sonora. The 25-year-old released her debut album,, earlier this year; in the's list of "Best Albums of 2022 So Far," Laura Snapes called it "a captivating arrival." Despite her short career, Estrada has already collaborated with artists like Natalia Lafourcade, Guitarricadelafuente, and Mon Laferte.Jennifer and Michele Kaminski are bringing their pop-up concept, 2 Korean Girls, to Shelborne South Beach's Oasis Garden for a weekly karaoke party.takes place every Friday, inviting diners to nosh on Korean short ribs, melon salad, and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes). There's also a 2 Korean Girls signature cocktail, created by mixologist Alexa Delgado: "The Last Imoogi," a dragon fruit-infused Bacardi rum cocktail served with a swirl of rose gold shimmer, Domaine de Canton, citrus, and orange bitters, and garnished with an edible flower. Oh, and you'll be able to belt out all the karaoke classics before and/or after you dine.is back with its heavy truck jumping and hard car-smashing entertainment, which will have fans and families screaming for more. Known as one of the most action-packed motorsports events, Monster Jam features some of the most skilled drivers in the game taking on challenging obstacles. In addition to the daredevil antics, the event will feature a Pit Party where guests can see the trucks up close, watch live prerace interviews, and participate in driver Q&As.On Saturday, Dimensions Variable premieres the latest collaborative work between New Delhi-based artist Ayesha Singh and Miami-based artist Misael Soto. The pair has worked on a series of site-specific work starting in 2017. Opening on Saturday,employs chaotically installed scaffolding and banner-size architectural and historical imagery. The location of the latest installation is meant to highlight the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Little Haiti, which some attribute to its higher elevation and a phenomenon known as climate gentrification.Save those tears for another day —finally brings his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour to Hard Rock Live. The performance is a long time coming — the tour was delayed several times owing to the pandemic. The Canadian artist released his critically acclaimed fourth album, After Hours, at the start of lockdown in 2020. Despite the obstacles, he scored chart-topping hits like "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears." He followed it up with 2022's, which picks up where the previous album left off. Opening Saturday's show is electronic producer Kaytranda and hip-hop producer Mike Dean.Los Angeles-based comediandoles out the laughs at Gramps on Saturday. The Las Vegas native is known for her dry humor and ability to work the crowd. Wolfson also appeared as the first female cast member in the fourth installment of thefilm franchise,. Opening Saturday's show: Long Beach comedian Mat Edgar.Local bandwraps its East Coast tour with a homecoming show at the Bridge. Members Adrian Garcia, Jack Le Sante, and Keysel Peleaz are multi-instrumentalists who use live loops to create unique “orchestrally inclined indie-rock.” Last year the band released its debut album,, a folky, chamber-pop effort. For the show at the Bridge, Rick Moon, April Nicole, and the Floridians complete the lineup.Sunday mornings at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden have gone to the dogs. Spend quality time with Fido at. You and your pup can explore the 83 acres during the morning hours and enjoy refreshments at the Glasshouse Cafe, where they’ll have treats and drinks for your dog, too.Club Space welcomesto its terrace for an epic party going well past sunrise. Kicking off the late-night festivities is the duo Miguelle & Tons. An Italian combo made up by members Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale, and Simone Giani, Meduza's breakthrough track, 2019's "Piece of Your Heart," spiked the dynamic trio into commercial fame, reaching number two in the UK and earning a Grammy nomination.