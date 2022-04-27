The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, April 28

Brigid Baker Wholeproject leaps into On.Stage Black Box Theatre at Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Thursday for a four-night presentation of Numinous Land, its latest dance event and the third in the series "Return of the Bird Tribes." Through dance, the company hopes to speak of our connection to the Earth and of its stewardship. Interpreting that through movement are Meredith Barton, Arielle Francois, Isaiah Gonzalez, and Amy Trieger. 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $22 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

This may very well be your last chance to see the icon, the legend himself, Elton John, when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stops at the FTX Arena on Thursday. The British singer-songwriter is known for hits like "Rocket Man," "Cold Heart," and "Tiny Dancer." The tour started back in 2018, and after some delays due to the pandemic, Elton John hit the road again in January. He performed an intimate show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood in February. If you missed that show, this is your second chance — don't squander it. 8 p.m. Thursday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com Tickets cost $65.50 to $245.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

World Polo League Beach World Cup: See Friday Photo by Candace Ferreira/Chukker TV

Friday, April 29

The annual World Polo League Beach World Cup lands on the sands of Miami Beach for four days of fast-paced action on horseback. Ten international teams and 120 horses will come together to battle it with the Atlantic Ocean serving as a stunning backdrop. The crowd can enjoy the tournament from the shaded Polo Lounge, complete with food, drinks, and music. Those with deep pockets can upgrade to the VIP experience, that includes a private table, gourmet bites, and bottle service. 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Collins Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets, Miami Beach; miamipolocup.com. Tickets cost $80 to $500. Sophia Medina

On Friday, German producer Monolink stops at Space Park for a one-night extravaganza. Known as a core member of Berlin's electronic music scene, he's set to deliver chill yet dark techno sounds good enough to get any partygoer moving. Monolink is known for tracks like "Turning Away" and "Sirens." He recently dropped his latest single, "Fidale (I Feel)," with Berlin-based producer Zigan Aldi. The hypnotic music maker will be joined by Dutch producer Colyn and local DJ Bakke. 3 p.m. Friday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St, Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Experience a magical performance inspired by the work of Harlem Renaissance icon Richard Bruce Nugent. "Smoke, Lilies, and Jade" consists of song, dance, instrumentals, and animation. Presented by O, Miami, Bookleggers Library, Hued Songs, and the Underline, the multimedia performance takes place at the Sound Stage Plaza at the Underline. Oh, and there'll be a free beer tasting by Tripping Animals. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Underline, at SW 8th Street and First Avenue, Miami; theunderline.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, April 30

On Saturday morning, join Move & Groove at Casa Florida, located inside the Selina Miami River Hotel. Lourdes Gomez de Cordova and Danielle Londono will lead a movement class that will help you sweat out the drinks from Friday night. After you've warmed up your body, you can stick around to browse the local vendors, including FaceSoft, Jibby Coffee, Nirvanic, and Casa Verde. Make sure to bring your mat, water bottle, and a body ready to work out. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Casa Florida at the Selina Miami River, 437 SW Second St., Miami; 833-635-0006; casafloridamiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Revolution Live gets crafty on Saturday when the Indie Craft Bazaar takes over for a day of art and goodies. Guests can browse an array of handmade products from over 100 vendors. There're also DIY activities, mimosas, drink specials, and sweet treats to indulge in. And if all that shopping makes you hungry, there's an on-site food truck. Since 2009, the event has been bring the community together while giving local artisans a platform to showcase and sell their goods. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-785-7475; indiecraftbazaar.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina

Danny Daze at S3quenc3: See Saturday Photo by Manfredi Romano

Factory Town is probably the closest Miami has to a Berlin-style venue akin to Berghain. But unlike that venue's notoriously strict door policy, the Hialeah spot is much easier to access. See for yourself when III Points presents S3quenc3, a ten-hour event featuring a lengthy lineup that includes Danny Daze, Ashley Venom, Chaos in the CBD, and Daizy. If you've attended III Points, you already know that the S3quenc3 stage is where you can find left-field acts pushing the boundaries of dance music, so expect much the same at Saturday's party. 5 p.m. Saturday, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; linktr.ee/factorytown. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

James Johnson III has been perplexing the internet for quite some time now. Under the moniker BabyTron, he's become a favorite of Reddit and was dubbed "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper" by Rolling Stone. Will this be the year he finally emerges from the underground? Who knows, but don't take a chance. The 21-year-old brings his Megatron Tour to the Spot Wynwood on Saturday. The rapper just dropped "Type Shit," in which he proclaims, "I'm the youngest in charge." It's hard to argue with that. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-200-2017. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

The New York Times has anointed Nu Deco Ensemble the "chamber orchestra for the 21st Century." In other words, the orchestra performs classical music reimagined for a modern world. This month, catch the ensemble reimagining works by James Brown, George Walker, and Valerie Coleman. In addition, Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist Robert Glasper takes the stage to perform his first orchestral work with singer-songwriter Bilal. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $95. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

"Nature Connects" at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: See Sunday Photo courtesy of DeepSleep Studio

Sunday, May 1

Sean Kenney's Lego exhibitions have been wowing audiences since 2012. The New York-based artist is one of the few people the Lego Group has allowed to buy bricks in bulk purchases. His latest tour exhibit, "Nature Connects," has landed at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through August 28. Spread across the idyllic setting, you'll find 30 of Kenney's giant sculptures created out of Lego blocks. The exhibition challenges visitors to explore how the natural world can be interconnected, similar to the interconnection made with the assembly of Lego pieces. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through August 28, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95. Sophia Medina

You don't have to wait until fall to awash in literature. On Sunday, the Miami Book Fair presents the Little Haiti Book Festival, bringing together authors from Haiti and Haitian diaspora through documentaries, writers workshops, storytelling, children's activities, dance, and music performances. On top of the food vendors, panels, and performances, don't forget the many books — there will even be some free ones available. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; miamibookfair.com/littlehaiti. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, May 2

On Sunday, head to LoanDepot Park to see the Miami Marlins face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fans are encouraged to wear their most spunky Marlins gear and cheer on the long-standing baseball team as they defeat their rivals early in the season. Will this be the year the Marlins finally make it back the World Series? Well, stranger things have happened. 6:40 p.m. Monday, at LeonDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 3050480-1300; mlb.com. Tickets cost $8 to $83. Sophia Medina

Jazz up your Monday with live music at Gramps. The Diego Melgar Trio is the current resident at the monthly Shirley's Jazz Jam in the backroom. The trio consists of Diego Melgar (guitar), Marty Quinn (bass), and Gibb Mandish (drums). The trio's first set is a performance, followed by an open jam. By "open jam," the band really means it, so feel free to grab your instrument of choice for the ultimate jam session. 9 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Altin Gün at North Beach Bandshell: See Tuesday Photo by Albert Vrzgula

Tuesday, May 3

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, known for her acclaimed show Nanette, stops at the Parker to perform her new live show, "Body of Work." After settling down during the global pandemic in 2020, Gadsby is ready to bring laughs and smiles to attendees' faces as she delivers new content on the stage. Her comedy primarily focuses on topics such as homophobia, sexism, gendered violence, as well as an autism diagnosis. "Body of Work," however, recounts her romance and recent marriage to producer Jenny Shamash, which has a "lighter, looser vibe," according to the Guardian. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eigth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $37.75 to $67.75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Anatolian rockers Altin Gün take the stage at the North Beach Bandshell on Tuesday for their Florida debut. The sextet blends Turkish folk-song traditions with psych rock to create a Middle-East-meets-West sound with a synth-pop layer that makes its music highly danceable. And folks are taking notice. Altin Gün's sophomore album, Gece, was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best World Music Album" in 2019. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, May 4

Alexander James O'Connor, AKA singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, is known for his clever lyrics and moody music. (Despite his stage name, the 23-year-old is British.) He stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Wednesday, giving fans the chance to sing along to songs like "Pluto Projector" and "Loving Is Easy." O'Connor dropped his fourth studio album, Who Cares?, back in March, inspiring NME's Sophie Williams to praise it as "another masterclass in heartfelt pop." 8 p.m. Wednesday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $33.50 to $59.50 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden