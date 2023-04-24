The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, April 24Join Brazilian chef and YouTube sensation Guga (AKA Gustavo Tosta) at Books & Books on Monday, where he will discuss his cookbook, Guga: Breaking the Barbecue Rules. The book is packed with more than 90 mouthwatering recipes and expert tips to help readers elevate their cooking game to new heights. As a grill master, Guga is best known for his popular YouTube channel, Guga Foods. His content features classic and innovative recipes that he teaches in a fun and engaging way. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Manchester-based duo Crywank returns to Gramps on Monday, following a successful performance at the Wynwood bar last summer. It appears that the U.S. has left a lasting impression on Jay Clayton and Daniel Watson, as they are currently in the midst of another North American tour. The band previously had announced its breakup in 2019, much to the disappointment of fans. However, Crywank made a surprise comeback in 2021 with the album Just Popping In To Say Hi. In 2022, they released a covers compilation titled Here You Go, You Do It, featuring other artists covering Crywank's material, effectively creating their own tribute album. 8 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $18 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Tuesday, April 25Maybe you've heard The Moth on WLRN, where everyday people tell extraordinary real-life stories. The Moth Story Slam, the program's signature event, takes this format and brings it to life in front of a live audience. Participants have just five minutes to tell a story that relates to a particular theme. The event is going en español this coming Tuesday, and all stories must be delivered in Spanish. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-284-8872; sandrellriverstheater.com. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, April 26Join in the festivities as O, Miami celebrates the successful completion of its month-long campaign to have every Miami resident encounter a poem with its Zip Odes Finale Reading at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. The Zip Ode format is straightforward: it's a short poem composed of five lines, each containing the number of words corresponding to the numbers of the author's zip code. At the end of the evening, O, Miami, and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center will present the 2023 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Poetry Award to one lucky poet. 6 to 9 p.m. at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10 via eventbrite.com; admission is free for children five and under. Sophia Medina
Thursday, April 27On Thursday, Books & Books hosts a talk with Dave Barry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist and New York Times bestselling author, at Five Park Residences in Miami Beach. Barry will discuss his latest book, Swamp Story, which delves into the shady characters, greedy individuals, and viral infamy commonly associated with Florida. Barry gained widespread recognition through his long-running humor column in the Miami Herald. Attendees of Thursday's chat will receive a complimentary copy of Swamp Story, subject to availability. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Five Park, 500 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via [email protected]. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Join Fiber Friends at Understory on Thursday for its Hand Embroidery Workshop and unleash your creativity. In this three-hour session, you will learn the fundamentals of embroidery and adorn canvas tote bags. You'll be taught various techniques, including fabric marking, stitch selection, and design creation. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced sewer seeking to enhance your skills, this workshop will help you become your own designer. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Understory, 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; instagram.com/miamifiberfriends. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Brigid Baker Wholeproject performs "Meadow," a dance tribute to composer Thomas Meadowcroft, on the stage of the Miami-Dade County Auditorium's On.Stage Black Box Theater. The show will feature two performances: "ABRACADABRA" and "arbadacarba," set to Meadowcroft's music. According to the company, the production will showcase "a physical and symbolic language of awe woven in the language of light." 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wheel your way over to SkateBird and join Omni's Sound Sessions for a relaxed night of skating accompanied by some local music this Thursday. The lineup features amazing artists such as Wax Worms, Catalyst, and Don't Panic! To keep up with the tagline of being the "coolest place on a Thursday," the event also includes food, vendors, and games. Skaters, including skateboarders, rollerbladers, and scooters, enjoy free entry, while the $12 admission fee includes two drink tickets. 8 p.m. Thursday, at SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Tickets cost $12 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Friday, April 28On Friday, head to the James L. Knight Center and follow the bat signal to experience The Batman in Concert, a one-night-only event that brings the 2022 blockbuster film to life with a live symphony. The film, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, will be accompanied by Michael Giacchino's score, which the orchestra will perform live. This marks the Miami debut of the DC in Concert series, which has been touring the globe. Here's hoping Wonder Woman and Superman will receive the same treatment in the future. 8 p.m. Friday, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $40 to $120 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Friday, Nu Deco Ensemble, alongside Allen Stone and Derrick Hodge, takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in their final performance of the season. The orchestra will present their rendition of Lauryn Hill's 1998 masterpiece, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, reimagined for this performance. Hodge's newly commissioned orchestral piece will also make its world premiere, and Stone will join the ensemble in a special collaboration. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $115. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tech-house producer Kyle Walker takes over the decks at Floyd on Saturday. Despite his relatively short career, Walker has already made waves in the industry, releasing tracks on reputable labels such as Repopulate Mars, Dim Mak, Club Sweat, and Toolroom Records. His music also has received support from prominent acts like Vintage Culture, John Summit, and Claptone. Joining Walker on Friday's bill are resident duo Miguelle & Tons. 11 p.m. Friday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami; 786-357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $22.60 to $50.69 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, April 29The Hungry Black Man hosts the seventh-annual Soul Vegan Festival, where notable chefs will showcase authentic Caribbean and African-American meatless dishes. Come hungry and indulge in the savory and delicious meals provided by a variety of food vendors. After satisfying your taste buds, participate in several health-focused activities, such as yoga and dancing. Local bands will also perform music, and there will be giveaways and prize-winning competitions for added fun. 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at Lummus Park, between Sixth and Seventh Streets, Miami Beach; soulveganfestival.com. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Florida Grand Opera (FGO) will whisk you away to 18th-century Spain with its production of The Barber of Seville. Composed by Gioachino Rossini, the opera first premiered in Rome in 1816, and since then, it's become one of the defining works of the art form. FGO last performed the opera in 2015, and this time Matt Cooksey directs it in his debut with the company. Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Doche will play the role of Rosina, while tenor Michele Angelini and baritone Young-Kwang Yoo will play Count Almaviva and Figaro, respectively. The opera will be sung in Italian with English- and Spanish-projected translations. 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $234. Jose D. Duran
The Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center hosts "Flavors of Spain," the final performance of the season by the Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, on Saturday. The show promises a diverse range of choreography inspired by the allure and flair of the Iberian Peninsula. Cofounded by former principal dancers of the Miami City Ballet, Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg, Dimension Dance Theatre aims to present ballet in a fresh and inclusive way. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie; miniacipac.com. Tickets cost $37 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Urbano superstar Anuel AA stops at the Kaseya Center on Saturday as part of his Legends Never Die Tour. Originally scheduled for last September, the show was postponed as Anuel announced that he needed time to "recharge my batteries and focus on reorganizing my personal, family, and professional lives." In 2021, the rapper released Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, and its sequel, LLNM2, followed in December of the same year. As a result, you can look forward to plenty of new material when Anuel takes the stage. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $61 to $191 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, April 30The terrace Addikt Modern Kitchen goes to the dogs this Sunday with a sky-high, pet-friendly brunch. In celebration of national adopt-a-shelter-pet day, the restaurant atop the W Miami hosts a Pup Brunch where you can bring your furry best friends to indulge in a feast that will leave both humans and canines salivating for more. The event features a special dog menu that guarantees a delightful brunch experience for you and your pooch. The afternoon also presents a great opportunity for Fido to make new dog pals and interact with other guests. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Addikt Modern Kitchen at the W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-0373; marriott.com. Reservations are highly encouraged via opentable.com. Sophia Medina
On Sunday, Hard Rock Live hosts comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short as they perform their latest show, "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" While Gen Z may recognize Martin and Short from their recent series, Only Murders in the Building, alongside Selena Gomez, the duo has an extensive resume in the industry that would take too long to list. Suffice to say that these comedy legends know funny. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $69 to $129 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Grammy Award-winning artist Kali Uchis lands at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Sunday as part of her Red Moon in Venus Tour. The Colombian-American singer recently released her third album, Red Moon in Venus, the follow-up to 2020's Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). Uchis' 2020 record was sung mostly in Spanish and introduced her to mainstream audiences, particularly on the strength of the single "Telepatía." Meanwhile, Red Moon in Venus has been lauded by critics and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, her highest-charting album to date. Opening Sunday's show is British singer Raye. 8 p.m. Sunday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden