The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Great Decisions Discussion: U.S.-Russia Foreign Policy at Miami-Dade Public Library System

Wine Down Wednesday at Books & Books

Rvdiovctive at 1-800-Lucky

Cafe Kitsuné Super-Naturel at Itamae

Aqua LGBTQ+ Family BBQ at Virginia Key Beach Park

A-Trak & Friends at Oasis Wynwood

With the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine changing every day and the Iron Curtain seemingly being lowered once again, it may be a good time get a refresh on U.S.-Russian foreign policy. On Wednesday, the World Affairs Council of Miami hosts a Great Decisions discussion with Dina Moulioukova on the subject. Moulioukova is a lecturer of international studios at the University of Miami and assistant director and cofounder of the Global Security Initiative. Topics that will be discussed include the many areas of conflict and the areas of mutual interests between the two superpowers.Local podcast Pouring Over Pages and Books & Books have teamed up for a happy hour at the Coral Gables store on Wednesday. Hosted by Alexa Ferra and Maritza Lacayo, the event invites everyone to mix and mingle over books and special wine pairings. The happy hour follows Pouring Over Pages' format in with the hosts pick a book and pair it with wine, using it as catalyst for conversation around pop culture, politics, and current events.If you want to knock out dinner and party in one go, you can slurp down some ramen at 1-800-Lucky, then shuffle over a few steps to the dance floor. The Wynwood food-hall-meets-nightclub is hosting the only free party on this list. Then again, it does take place on a Wednesday. New York City-based collective Rvdiovctive brings artists like Devon James and Felix Da Housecat. With Francesca Lombardo, Qrtr, Skream, Tara Brooks, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.Parisian coffeehouse and wine bar Cafe Kitsuné lands at Itamae on Thursday with a selection of natural wines and a curated menu. Dubbed Cafe Kitsuné Super-Naturel, the monthly event series also brings New York-based DJ Warner Case to add to the ambiance. Cafe Kitsuné is one of three endeavours produced by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki. The Franco-Japanese pair also operates the record label Kitsuné Musique and fashion house Maison Kitsuné.On Sunday, the Aqua Foundation for Women hosts its LGBTQ+ Family BBQ, a staple event for the organization since 2011. The family-friendly event brights together LGBTQ+ families for games, food, and beachside fun. With it being difficult for LGBTQ+ families to make connections, the event helps foster friendships and a support network.Fool’s Gold leader A-Trak assembles his friends for another free Miami Music Week event. A-Trak & Friends brings the epic party to Oasis Wynwood, with the Canadian producer and turntablist performing solo as well as part of Duck Sauce, his side project with Armand van Helden. The roster also features Mike Dunn, Felix Da Housecat, Soul Clap, Carl Craig, Uniiqu3, and Kenny Dope.