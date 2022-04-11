The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Inside the Music: What the Heck! at New World Center

Please Don't Do Coke in the Bathroom at Jazid

Eggfest at the Underline

Drag Trivia Happy Hour at Tobacco Road by Kush

Miami Symphony Orchestra Presents Spring Green at Peacock Park

Lagrimas at Las Rosas

As far as musical instruments go, the heckelphone's history doesn't go back that far. Introduced in 1904 by Wilhelm Heckel, the double-reed instrument is similar to an oboe. Learn more about this woodwind instrument during the New World Symphony's Inside the Music: What the Heck! on Monday. NWS fellows will offer a rare behind-the-scenes presentation alongside Jim Rodgers, principal contrabassoonist with the Pittsburgh Symphony. The audience is encouraged to ask questions and participate in the post-presentation discussion.Every Friday, South Beach lounge Jazid pleads to partygoers that they Please Don't Do Coke in the Bathroom. Regardless of whether patrons obey the rules, you'll find a night of electro and house music courtesy of DJs Rapham and Lamooc. And from 9 to 10:30 p.m., enjoy happy-hour deals at the bar.On Saturday, Brave Church takes over the Underline in Brickell for its annual Eggfest event. Bring the kids for a family-friendly Easter event that includes food trucks, face painting, and a DJ. Of course, there's also an egg hunt for children 10 and under.What could be better than trivia and drag? Every Saturday, Tobacco Road by Kush hosts Drag Trivia Happy Hour. Queen Blamie is ready to challenge your group on all things pop culture, literature, and history. Plus, you’ll have some fun happy-hour cocktails to choose from, like the "Blamie on the Ah-Ah-Alcohol," which combines Skyy vodka, passionfruit, lime, simple syrup, and ginger beer.Celebrate the spring season with Miami Symphony Orchestra on Saturday when it brings its Spring Green concert to Peacock Park. Led by maestro Eduardo Marturet, the orchestra invites you to bring a picnic blanket for a concert at dusk. MISO was founded in 1989, the orchestra features over 80 professional musicians from around the world.On Saturday, Las Rosas' postpunk and death-rock party Lagrimas brings Los Angeles dark-wave outfit Walls of Poland to its stage. The moody synth sounds are the side project of Secret Mutilator singer Darrack Des Roche. Also on the bill is local goth-rock quartet Obsidian, as well as DJ sets by Distress Mistress, Rippin Kittin, and Shirl Legion.