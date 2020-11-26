Ten Places to Shop Local for Black Friday in Miami

Black Friday: It used to be a day that dedicated shoppers would wake up at midnight to grab the biggest sales on TVs, appliances, and gifts galore. But thanks to the New Normal, retailers have turned the one-day sale into an extended event — perhaps to discourage people flocking to stores the day after Thanksgiving.
And let's face it: You'll probably want to avoid elbows to the face and getting knocked down by hordes of people in the midst of social-distancing this year. So why not do a little something for the community and shop local?
These ten Miami-based brands and stores are offering big deals and personalized pieces to help you stimulate the local economy. So forgo the big-box stores for these mom-and-pop outlets. Our city — and your wallet — will thank you.
Alfred Lane Fragrances111 SW Third St. Suite 205, Miami
312-870-0233
alfredlane.com
Alfred Lane's line of personal-care products and home goods prides itself on "always elevating the essence of gentlemen everywhere," but it's the customizable fragrances and incense cones that reign supreme here. It's offering 30 percent off on orders over $50 on Black Friday with code DAPPERFRIDAY30, and $5 off 25, $10 off $50, and $25 off $100 on Cyber Monday with code CYBERDAPPER. You can also visit the studio located at McCormick Place in downtown by appointment only.
Buena Vista Candle Co.buenavistacandles.com
A smell can make the room, and in the Miami heat, you'll need as many fragrant opportunities as possible. Buena Vista Candle Co. specializes in aromatherapeutic candles, and this artisanal natural scent studio offers gift sets if one candle just won't do. It's offering 10 percent off all orders for Small Business Saturday with the code SHOPSMALL.
Colorful Cute5701 Sunset Dr. Suite 178, Miami
786-763-1880
colorfulcute.com
Anime lovers, unite! Kawaii culture reigns supreme at Colorful Cute in Sunset Place, where adorable plushes, stickers, stationery and so much more are available. For Black Friday, its offering 25 percent of your entire regular price purchase from Friday, November 27, through Monday, November 30, both online and in-store. If you're feeling overwhelmed and can't decide what to buy, digital gift cards are also an option.
COOL Creative300 NE 62nd St, Miami
844-341-2665
shopcoolcreative.com
You know something's cool when Beyoncé likes it — and that's COOL Creative. Known for statement-making sportswear, it's the bomber jackets and icon shirts that are the true standouts. COOL is offering 30 percent off for Black Friday with online code is BLACK30.
Gacatogacato.com
Let's face it: The New Normal has inevitably made many of us homebodies. And after you're finished baking bread and DIYing your house, don't your plants need a little love too? Cue: Gacato. This quirky brand customizes pots with tons of pops of color to keep spirits bright year-round. Gacato will be having a sale on Small Business Saturday (November 28) at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, with 25 percent off your purchase.
House of Jewels Miamihouseofjewelsmiami.com
While you probably won't be enjoying winter weather in a city like Miami, who says you don't need layers? That's House of Jewels Miami's specialty: everyday gold jewelry that's made to last and layer. It's offering 25 percent off sitewide and a free evil eye necklace on orders over $100 through Black Friday, and a "flash Friday sale" every Friday, where it's offering pieces for $15 and under with free shipping. Looking for something a bit more unique? House of Jewels' Christmas candles have surprise piece of jewelry (a bracelet, anklet, necklace or earrings) embeded which its user won't see until a few hours of use.
Le Chic Miamiinstagram.com/lechicmiami
Le Chic Miami is known for "vibrant hand-painted wooden earrings for vibrant people," but its latest effort will make a great holiday gift too: wooden ornaments like Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Le Chic is big on themes here, so whether you're looking for the holidays (multiracial Santas with masks, anyone?), plants, assorted fruits, or animals, it pretty much has it all. The best part: Le Chic can customize a creation if you have a preference for the color scheme. It will be offering 15 percent off for Black Friday, from Friday, November 27, through Monday, November 30. You can also find Le Chic at Coconut Grove Marketplace, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Miami Beach Botanical Garden, and Kcull.
Shade Countyshadecounty.com
Shade County specializes in natural skincare, suncare, and overall self-care, but we're particular to their Shade County-branded tees and totes that nod to our beloved county. On November 27, enjoy 20 percent off with discount code BLACKOWNEDFRIDAY; November 28 and 29, enjoy 20 percent off with discount code SHOPSMALL; and on November 30, 20 percent off with discount code CYBERMONDAY.
Technique Records880 NE 79 St., Miami
786-717-6622
techniquerecords.com
To entice another sense, make your way to where sound is the main subject: Technique Records. This local record store will be celebrating Record Store Day Black Friday on Friday, November 27, with exclusive indie-store-only releases, a huge $1 sidewalk sale, free coffee from Cream & Parlor and beer from Veza Sur, as well as a large secondhand record drop.
TV-Head Companytvheadco.com
For the accessories lover, there's TV-Head Company. This local designer specializes in accents made out of repurposed materials. Think plastics, wood, vinyl, cork, and so much more on pieces like bow ties, sunglasses, watches, and wallets. For Black Friday, TV-Head is offering 40 percent off and free shipping on most items on their site. No code needed. You can also find the brand at the Citadel's Pivot Market.
