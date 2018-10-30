Banksy Doesn't Want You to Pay to See His Art

Once again artwork by Banksy is coming to Miami during Art Basel, and it’s problematic.
Despite its name, the “Art of Banksy” exhibition — which will open at Magic City Studios December 1, just in time for Miami Art Week — was never authorized by its anonymous anti-capitalist vandal namesake, who reluctantly accepts the title of artist. But that's not stopping organizers from making a buck. Tickets will cost about $36 each, with a $2.50 discount for seniors and students.
And that's only the start of the ethical dilemma the exhibit poses.
For Banksy, art is more than creating objects for rich art collectors or even those interested in prints. After all, he has an uncomfortable relationship with the commercialization of his art, and Miami has seen it before. In 2012, Context Art Miami presented Banksy pieces of stenciled spray-painted works that had been removed from walls. They were not put up for sale; organizers said the exhibition was a response to an art collector’s attempt to sell them. (The exhibit asked: What context is lost when someone removes a work of protest from ruined buildings between Palestine and Israel?) Still, viewers had to pay to get into the exhibition to see the works.
Afterward, in an interview with New Times' former sister newspaper The Village Voice that same year, Banksy said via email, "Commercial success is a mark of failure for a graffiti artist. We're not supposed to be embraced in that way. When you look at how society rewards so many of the wrong people, it's hard not to view financial reimbursement as a badge of self-serving mediocrity."
Banksy has never charged for his “exhibitions,” save for a £3 entry fee to
Banksy is much more than spray-painted stencils on buildings, though those, in their proper context (like a child sewing at a machine on a UK chain shop’s exterior wall to address child slave labor) can offer a confrontational statement.
But stripped of such statements, does the art have value? The art market certainly seems to think so.
Very recently, Banksy went viral when, a few seconds after the close of a Sotheby’s auction, a framed original spray paint on
Beyond his control, however, is the fact that buzz around the stunt increased the value of the artwork. The work had already sold for three times its expected value. Word was, now that it became a performance piece with an added layer of metaphor, and its value jumped even more.
The “Art of Banksy” is curated by his former agent Steve Lazarides. Almost ten years ago, they had a falling out. On Banksy’s official website, the artist states, “Banksy is NOT... represented by Steve Lazarides or any other commercial gallery.” Though it was not organized by Lazarides, Banksy was surprised by a similar exhibition in Moscow that opened on July 2 of this year. On Instagram, Banksy posted a screengrab of a conversation he had with someone he knows who broke the news to him.
Banksy has since listed the Moscow show as well as several iterations of the "The Art of Banksy" as "fake" shows on his official website. A header for the page reads, "Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions none of which are consensual. They‘ve been
Lazarides has gone out of his way to
But the generosity ends there. The exhibition arrives following a Toronto stop, where art critic John Semley called it "utterly, unashamedly vulgar." Someone is getting rich off this, as ticket sales are being managed by LiveNation. Ticket buyers for this event can also expect a gift shop, probably with key chains made in China. For an anti-capitalist artist, this exhibition should be considered the ultimate insult.
"The Art of Banksy." Opens Saturday, December 1, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; banksyexhibit.com. Tickets cost $19.99 to $49.99 via banksyexhibit.com.
