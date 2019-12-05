The Works at Art Basel Miami Beach 2019 Raise More Questions Than Answers

An art collector once told me that even the best work can go overlooked at art fairs. Such is the case at Art Basel Miami Beach, where there is so much art one can barely make sense of any of it. What is good? What is bad? What will sell? These are elusive questions.

I hadn’t been to Basel in a while, so to get up to speed, I decided to start at the name brand dealers. These are the biggest galleries in the world, and they represent artists that everyone and their mother knows about. At David Zwirner, which attracted a large crowd during Wednesday's private viewing, you could see works by Jeff Koons, Richard Serra, Donald Judd, and Yayoi Kusama. I overheard casual mention of a drawing selling for $40,000. Gagosian, arguably the most name brand gallery of them all, didn’t even tell you the names of the artists they were displaying - you just have to know or make an educated guess. They had a couple of Basquiats and what looked to be a rather large work by Roy Liechtenstein.

These are all canonized artists, so sticking to the big dealers isn’t helpful if you’re trying to figure out where art is going in the near future. For that, Basel has a section called Nova, where galleries put out work created in the last three years by one or two artists in their stable. Works here included manic, cartoonish paintings by Masato Mori of Japan, portraits of African subjects by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo, and a bizarrely arresting video piece by Zheng Bo of China which showed a boy hugging a tree and eating its leaves. Will it be in a museum in ten years? I hope so.

EXPAND Fredric Snitzer Gallery shows Hernan Bas at Art Basel Miami Beach 2019. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Speaking of museums, the Magic City was represented by Tomm El-Saieh, whose work has been exhibited at ICA Miami. The Haitian artist specializes in colorful, abstract paintings that resemble fields of wildflowers; his work was displayed by Central Fine, a Miami gallery which made its debut at Basel this year. Another local dealer, Fredric Snitzer, displayed work from another Miami native, Hernan Bas. The artist, who is of Cuban descent, presented paintings of young, pale-skinned men in Florida-specific scenarios. One was eating stone crabs and wore a bib. Another had his back to the viewer, flaunting the flamingo-print shirt he had on. There was one titled “Tampa Goth,” and I’ll let you use your imagination on that one.

There were a couple of interesting works that wrestled with what it means to be American. An artist named Ron Terada, who was represented by a Vancouver-based gallery, put up a sculpture called “You Have Left The American Sector.” The piece comprised of a road sign displaying the title in English and Spanish. Another work, “Declared Void II” by Carey Young, draws a black outline against a wall, with a caption stating that anyone who stands inside has declared themselves to be a U.S. citizen.

Terada and Young's pieces comment on the vagaries of national identity and border crossing, implying that the most American thing of all is simply getting here. One piece by David Hammons, however, did take on the knotty issue of patriotism: his “African-American Flag” reinterprets the Stars and Stripes in the symbolic red, black, and green of Marcus Garvey's Universal Negro Improvement Association. It’s a potent reminder that not everyone came to America by choice. ArtNews reported that it sold for over $1.5 million.

EXPAND Ron Terada's "You Have Left The American Sector" at Art Basel Miami Beach 2019. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

A lot of people of varying nationalities have crossed into America for Basel. On the floor you can hear Chinese, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, and many more dialects being spoken. There’s a literal world of art here, and it may be confusing and imposing at times, but it’s undeniably captivating. It’s a shame that only the very rich and very powerful can participate in buying and supporting artists at this level, and that many of the buyers exploit those poorer than them.

Some of the most striking work at Basel this year was by photographer Nan Goldin, an artist who has no qualms about calling out the world's sad state of affairs. In the last few years, she has transformed into a bold activist focusing on a very specific subject: the Sackler family, whose company Purdue Pharmaceuticals is considered responsible for the opioid epidemic thanks to their marketing of Oxycontin. A former victim of prescription painkiller addiction herself, Goldin founded Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (P.A.I.N.), which stages protests and "die ins" at art institutions the Sacklers are known to support, ranging from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to the Louvre in Paris.

At Basel, Goldin's dealer Marian Goodman displayed two photographs, each of a different sunset. One was blue and orange, the other pink and violet. I don't know whether or not they were made before or after the artist began her crusade, but her campaign gives them a new context. Is each picture a view of the twilight of a life on drugs, or the end of a struggle with them? Or are they just pretty? You decide.

Art Basel Miami Beach. Thursday, December 5, through Sunday, December 8, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; miamibeachconvention.com. Tickets cost $45 to $500 via artbasel.com.