David Castillo and Fredric Snitzer Galleries to Return to Art Basel Miami Beach in 2018

Art Basel Miami Beach released its list of 2018 galleries this morning, and the numbers break down thusly: 268 galleries from 34 countries, two Miami art spaces, and zero surprises.

Miami Beach's David Castillo Gallery and Miami's Fredric Snitzer Gallery are the two South Florida representatives at the nation's biggest art fair this year, continuing a pattern that stretches back to Castillo's Art Basel acceptance in 2008. Castillo and Snitzer have been the only local galleries inside the Miami Beach Convention Center several times since Basel landed in town in 2002, including last year, the year before that, and 2011.

Fredric Snitzer Gallery, located in Miami's Omni neighborhood just north of downtown, is a near-guaranteed presence at the fair — owner Fredric Snitzer is on its selection committee. The gallery represents some of Miami's biggest names in art, including Hernan Bas and Kenny Scharf, and recently opened an apocalyptic exhibit by Tomas Vu complete with 148 ceramic skulls.