Devon Windsor, Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Sasha Lane, and Laura Harrier.EXPAND
Devon Windsor, Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Sasha Lane, and Laura Harrier.
Sansho Scott /BFA

Miami Art Week 2018 Brought Tessa Thompson, Bono, and Other Stars to Town

Ciara LaVelle | December 11, 2018 | 8:30am
While you were waiting in traffic and lusting after $30 glasses of champagne at the art fairs, celebrities touched down in Miami to party, perform, and, yes, even look at some art. These are the famous faces spotted around town last week.

Tessa Thompson.EXPAND
Tessa Thompson.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire

Actor Tessa Thompson hosted Bombay Sapphire's annual Artisan Series party, which also included appearances by Sofi Tukker and Kevin Garnett.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross.EXPAND
Meek Mill and Rick Ross.
Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Meek Mill and Rick Ross spent Friday night at South Beach club Rockwell, which hosted a 1Oak pop-up.

Cuba Gooding Jr., with fans.EXPAND
Cuba Gooding Jr., with fans.
Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Cuba Gooding Jr. posed for selfies at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around, held at the Versace Mansion.

Young Thug.EXPAND
Young Thug.
Emma DiMarco | BFA

Frankly, it'd have been rude of Young Thug not to show up at an exhibit titled "Young Thug as Paintings," held at Scope Art Fair.

2 Chainz.EXPAND
2 Chainz.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Courvoisier

Rapper 2 Chainz lent his talents to close out Courvosier's In Honor of Your City event.

Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, and Venus Williams.EXPAND
Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, and Venus Williams.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Alicia Keys partied with Serena and Venus Williams at Bacardi's No Commission event.

Issa RaeEXPAND
Issa Rae
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Samsung

Issa Rae stopped by Samsung's Creators Brunch on Star Island.

Bono.EXPAND
Bono.
Getty Images

Bono's (RED) initiative staged a silent auction in the Design District, and the U2 frontman himself showed up to support.

Luka Sabbat and Virgil Abloh.EXPAND
Luka Sabbat and Virgil Abloh.
Michaël Huard / Say Who

The artist duo Hot Mess staged its first Art Week exhibit, "Free Money," at the ArtPark in the Design District, flanked by celebrities including Virgil Abloh.

Paris Hilton and Serena Williams at the Casa Tua Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink During Art Basel Miami.EXPAND
Paris Hilton and Serena Williams at the Casa Tua Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink During Art Basel Miami.
Sean Zanni Photography for Beefeater Pink

Casa Tua's karaoke night drew an eclectic mix of stars, including Paris Hilton and Serena Williams.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

