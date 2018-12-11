Miami Art Week 2018 Brought Tessa Thompson, Bono, and Other Stars to Town

While you were waiting in traffic and lusting after $30 glasses of champagne at the art fairs, celebrities touched down in Miami to
Actor Tessa Thompson hosted Bombay Sapphire's annual Artisan Series party, which also included appearances by Sofi Tukker and Kevin Garnett.
Meek Mill and Rick Ross spent Friday night at South Beach club Rockwell, which hosted a 1Oak pop-up.
Cuba Gooding Jr. posed for selfies at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around, held at the Versace Mansion.
Frankly, it'd have been rude of Young Thug not to show up at an exhibit titled "Young Thug as Paintings," held at Scope Art Fair.
Rapper 2 Chainz lent his talents to close out Courvosier's In Honor of Your City event.
Alicia Keys partied with Serena and Venus Williams at Bacardi's No Commission event.
Issa Rae stopped by Samsung's Creators Brunch on Star Island.
Bono's (RED) initiative staged a silent auction in the Design District, and the U2 frontman himself showed up to support.
The artist duo Hot Mess staged its first Art Week exhibit, "Free Money," at the ArtPark in the Design District, flanked by celebrities including Virgil Abloh.
Casa Tua's karaoke night drew an eclectic mix of stars, including Paris Hilton and Serena Williams.
