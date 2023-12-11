The 20 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 11With standout players such as Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, the Miami Dolphins are bringing the excitement this season. As of the latest update, the Dolphins are presently ranked first in the AFC East. With the playoffs on the horizon, anticipation is building for an intense Monday game against the Tennessee Titans. Given that there are only a few remaining home games this season, seize the opportunity to witness the Fins in action at Hard Rock Stadium. 8:15 p.m. Monday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $125 to $900 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, December 12Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone's acclaimed musical comedy, The Book of Mormon, arrives at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts starting on Tuesday. This Broadway sensation skillfully satirizes traditional musical tropes while delving into substantial themes. The storyline follows two Mormon missionaries on an unexpected journey to Uganda, skillfully navigating cultural clashes with humor and wit. Enriched with unforgettable musical compositions, the production balances irreverence with social commentary, delivering a compelling theatrical experience that lingers in the audience's memory well beyond the final curtain. 8 p.m. Tuesday through December 17, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $44 to $150 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, December 13This Wednesday, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens ushers in the holiday season with its latest installment of Vizcaya Late. The festive evening guarantees a magical atmosphere with Christmas decorations, arts and crafts, and overall joyous festivities. Join in the holiday spirit by crafting your own lanterns. After completing your creations, join fellow guests to sing along to carols led by the Children's Voice Chorus, adding a harmonious touch to the celebrations. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Wednesday, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida rings in the holiday season at Hard Rock Live with a special performance featuring actress and singer Amber Riley. Under the guidance of artistic director Gabe Salazar, GMCSF presents a delightful array of popular holiday favorites, new standards, and imaginative vocal arrangements of timeless classics. Salazar expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "This show will be an incredible and inspirational display of vocal talent as we join together to lift our voices in unity and harmony." 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $46 to $156 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, December 14Forget the sleighs! Embrace the Christmas spirit with a festive run. This Thursday marks the second edition of the Jolly Jog, an event that encourages participants to dash through the neighborhood while supporting those in need. The 5K fun run invites you to don holiday attire — Santa caps, ugly sweaters, anything red and green— for the race that kicks off and concludes at Regatta Grove. Attendees who bring an unwrapped toy will receive a complimentary Santa hat and a Christmas lights necklace. After completing the race, join the afterparty to keep the holiday vibes going strong. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Regatta Grove, 3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; thejollyjog.com. Registration is free via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
This Thursday, La Goony Chonga concludes her Goonyverso Tour at the Ground. Hailing from Miami, La Goony draws inspiration from both hip-hop and Latin culture, skillfully blending them to forge a distinctive identity. At 31, she stands as a prominent figure in the neoperreo movement, contributing to the evolution of reggaeton and Latin trap. In her latest album, Goonyverso, she collaborates with acclaimed producers Danny Daze and Nick León and songstress Maxine Ashley. 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St. #2, Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Friday, December 15Typically, the animals take center stage at Zoo Miami, but during Zoo Lights, the spotlight shifts to the one million dazzling lights adorning the park. On select nights until December 30, the zoo immerses visitors in the holiday spirit, featuring a majestic 26-foot-tall tree, hot chocolate, riverboat rides, and special appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch. You can enjoy animal encounters and seize the opportunity to deliver your letters to Santa. On December 16, for one night only, Fantasy Theatre Factory will perform its production of Scrooge! A Fractured Christmas Carol.
6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 30, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $18.95 to $26.50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Is it truly Christmas in Miami without the enchanting presence of the Sugar Plum Fairy? In 2017, MCB staged its new production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, ushering in the holiday season in South Florida despite the lack of snow. While the company has been enchanting audiences with this holiday classic since 1990, the 2017 rendition brought a revitalizing touch to the annual spectacle and continues to be the version seen today. Following its brief run at the Broward Center, The Nutcracker takes center stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts starting Friday, boasting a cast of more than 100 dancers bedecked in dazzling costumes and performing against a backdrop of glimmering sets. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday through December 24, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $43 to $244. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney graces the stage at Hard Rock Live in a performance promoted as "John Mulaney: in Concert." Despite the concert billing, there won't be any singing; rather, you can anticipate Mulaney showcasing more of the stand-up expertise you know and love. In April, Mulaney released his special Baby J on Netflix, marking his first one in five years. In the show, he candidly addresses the challenges, including the impact on his "likability," following the dissolution of his marriage and his time in rehab. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $108 to $238 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, December 16Even cosplayers can't escape the allure of holiday cheer. OtakuFest Holiday Special, hosted at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, offers a seasonal spin on the traditional January event. This one-day convention encourages you to revel in the festive spirit by donning costumes inspired by your favorite anime characters. Expect to encounter vendors, gaming tournaments, interactive panels, and appearances by industry guests. In keeping with the holiday theme, you can sign up for the ugly holiday sweater contest and a holiday-inspired cosplay competition. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Charles F. Dodge City Center, 301 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; otakufest.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
The inaugural SlutWalk took place in Toronto in 2011, calling for an end to rape culture and the stigmatization of victims. The movement gained momentum, leading to SlutWalks being organized globally. This Saturday, SlutWalk Miami convenes at South Pointe Park to advocate for sex workers' rights while championing body autonomy and LGBTQ rights. The event is orchestrated by Mistress Mei (@multiverseofmei), who refers to themselves as a "friendly neighborhood puta." Given the focus on supporting sex workers, allies are encouraged to refrain from hogging the spotlight — it's not about you — but encouraged to express solidarity. Attendees are urged to bring signs, pots, and pans, amplifying the call for marginalized voices to be heard. You can also show your support by signing the petition at bit.ly/decrimmiami. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at South Pointe Park, 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Register via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Can you hear the jingle of sleigh bells? Brace yourself for the festive chaos as Santa and his mischievous elves descend upon downtown Fort Lauderdale. SantaCon Fort Lauderdale is making its return this Saturday, courtesy of the Restaurant People, the hospitality group known for the Las Olas hot spot YOLO. Embrace the holiday spirit by donning your most festive attire and participating in this free event, where you can enjoy special drink offerings at various locations. Join the merriment at YOLO, O Lounge, Rooftop @ 1WLO, B Square Burgers & Booze, American Social, Big City Tavern, and Salt 7. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, at various locations; Fort Lauderdale; santacon.info. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
While South Florida may lack snow, it boasts a unique spectacle that sets it apart: boats adorned with twinkling lights. The Winterfest Boat Parade features vessels bedecked in festive decorations, cruising east along the waterway and spreading holiday cheer. Secure a prime spot along the New River to witness the parade, but for an optimal viewing experience, head to the official parade viewing area at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park. Additionally, local bridges, the Riverside Hotel, and the Downtowner Saloon offer excellent vantage points. You can also catch the spectacle online via Facebook Live. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park, 80 Las Olas Cir., Fort Lauderdale; winterfestparade.com. Admission is free; tickets for the viewing area cost $25 to $30. Sophia Medina
Under the guidance of conducting fellow Molly Turner, New World Symphony is set to deliver a festive musical experience with "Sounds of the Season." Revel in pure joy as the symphony's fellows showcase beloved seasonal classics, all while adorned in their most festive and whimsical holiday attire. Anticipate enchanting selections, including Tchaikovsky's compositions for The Nutcracker, James Lord Pierpont's "Jingle Bells," and Alan Silvestri's "Suite from The Polar Express." If you're saving up for presents, you can also watch the concert for free during the Wallcast in SoundScape Park. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $65 to $110. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Everyone's favorite local Top 40 radio station takes over the Amerant Bank Arena to deliver the gift of music with iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball. The star-studded lineup includes performances by Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, Nicky Jam, and Shaggy. Notably, the latest addition to the already impressive roster is none other than the queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj. Her recent release, Pink Friday 2, marks her fifth studio album, featuring standout tracks like "Super Freaky Girl," "Last Time I Saw You," and "Red Ruby da Sleeze." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets cost $20 to $501 via seatgeek.com. Jose D. Duran
Villain Theater promises the biggest and baddest event of the holiday season when it hosts the South Florida League of Lady Arm Wrestlers this Saturday. The gathering combines a competition, charity event, and live concert into one spectacular experience. Wrestlers engage in a double-elimination tournament format, with the final two contenders advancing to the last round, where the winner will be determined by the best of three bouts. Among the participants are ThunderCunt, Moth Ma'am, Crist the Redeemer, and Tina Burner. Meanwhile, Villain's house band, Shoebox of Sound, will perform holiday songs and emo bangers throughout the night. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Renowned producer Danny Tenaglia takes center stage at M2 nightclub on Saturday as part of Ultra Music Festival's Resistance winter residency at the South Beach venue. Joining him on the lineup are German DJ Magdalena and Tel Aviv export Magit Cacoon. Originally from New York, Tenaglia made the move to Miami in the '80s, when he became the resident DJ at the South Miami nightclub Cheers. With a prolific career, he has released numerous tracks, remixed for iconic artists such as Madonna, Depeche Mode, and Jamiroquai, and earned numerous accolades. Hearing Tenaglia spin is a privilege for any self-respecting dance-music fan. 10 p.m. Saturday, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; resistancemiami.com. Tickets cost $29.95 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Sunday, December 17Sunday marks Return 2 Human's final 2023 event at Maurice A. Ferré Park. Amid the holiday chaos, you're invited to "Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out," a health and wellness gathering dedicated to nurturing your mind, body, and spirit. The event unfolds in three parts: a full-body workout designed to energize and awaken the senses, a yoga meditation fostering tranquility and ease, and a tea-sit ceremony aimed at building community bonds and inner peace. The gathering provides a safe space for you to confront stresses, fatigue, and anxiety, transforming these challenges into sources of strength and inspiration. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, return2human.com. Tickets cost $68 to $135 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Grammy Award-winning gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama are set to showcase their Christmas show at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts as part of the venue's Free Gospel Sundays series. That's right — the event is free. During the performance, the Blind Boys will enchant you with holiday standards from their 2004 album Go Tell It on the Mountain and 2014's Talkin' Christmas! Experience firsthand why the group is described as "James Brown does gospel." 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Jose D. Duran
Wrap up the week on a high note with Cocktails & Cabaret at the Moon. Your evening kicks off at the rooftop lounge Astra, where you'll indulge in a cocktail reception featuring live music and delectable bites. Following that, you'll be guided downstairs to the Moon for the dinner show. The 90-minute performance guarantees to captivate you with showgirls who take the stage as you savor your meal. Each show is distinct, so even if you've attended before, there's ample reason to make a return visit. 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at the Moon, 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; themoonmiami.com. Tickets cost $84.15 to $143.65 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden