The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 24Sugar, it's going down because Fall Out Boy is back on tour and performing at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday. The concert is part of the band's tour, So Much for (Tour) Dust, in support of its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust. Also on Monday's bill are Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Carr serving as openers. The band's latest album has been getting plenty of critical praise, with NME's Erica Campbell noting that the album "brings all the early '00s nostalgia without the gimmicks" in her four-star review. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $39.50 to $129.50 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, July 25It's tiki time! Every Tuesday, Korean barbecue hot spot Drunk Dragon hosts Tiki Tuesdays. Starting at 5 p.m., the restaurant whips up a selection of rotating tiki cocktails for $8, transporting you to a tropical paradise from the first sip. This week, the bar serves the "Flower Blossom" with Ketel One vodka, elderflower, passionfruit, cranberry, and yuzu. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd, Miami Beach; 305-387-8556; drunkendragon.com. Reservations via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Tuesday, British singer Sam Smith kicks off the North American leg of their Gloria Tour at the Kaseya Center. It's the first time Smith has toured North America since 2018. Expect to hear newer cuts like "Unholy" and "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," alongside hits like "Stay With Me," "Like I Can," and "Dancing With a Stranger." 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $30.25 to $144.75 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, July 26Release your stresses and clear your mind at a Breathwork and Sound-Healing Workshop at Superblue. Michelle Berlin guides you through breathwork techniques and movements to open your mind and body. There will also be organic sounds of the gong, bowls, and the handpan to relax you as you come to center with your inner self. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Superblue, 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-697-3405; superblue.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Books & Books, in partnership with Florida International University's Cuban Research Institute, presents David Font-Navarrete as he discusses his translation of El Monte: Notes on the Religions, Magic, and Folklore of the Black and Creole People of Cuba. The book was first published in Cuba in 1954 and has never appeared in English until now. Written by renowned writer and folklorist Lydia Cabrera, El Monte is a historical and important study of the island's Afro-Cuban religious and cultural traditions. 7 p.m. at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, July 27Liven your Thursday evening with nonstop laughs when Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood hosts its ArLOL Comedy Night, a stand-up comedy show featuring some of Miami's favorite live comedians. Hosted by local comic Pauley McPaulerson, the night features stand-up routines by comedians Julie Baez, Only in Dade's Carlos Hernandez, and Luis Diaz. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6600; highergroundwynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Thursday, with the support of Flaming Classics and Locust Projects, O Cinema screens Rainer Werner Fassbinder's 1972 landmark queer film, The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant. The film came together after Fassbinder discovered the American melodramas of Douglas Sirk. The first film to come out of this creative period, Petra Von Kant, follows a fashion designer who falls in love with a model half her age while her subservient maid watches silently. A drag performance and fashion show follow the screening. 8 p.m. Thursday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Whether you're part of the BTS Army, a Blink, or an all-around K-pop stan, head to Oasis Wynwood on Thursday for Kpop Club Night. Canadian DJ Yuka K will have you dancing smoothly like "Butter" all night to your favorite K-pop songs from acts like BTS, Stray Kids, Blackpink, and Tomorrow X Together. The event is organized by the Kpop Club Night Crew, a group known for hosting K-pop parties around the U.S. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; kpopclubnight.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, July 28Released last year, Florida! A Hyper-local Guide to the Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy of the Most Far-out State in America gave both Floridians and the Florida-curious a grounded yet wacky look at the Sunshine State and was A24's (yes, the film production company) first foray into guide books. On Friday, the guide's editor, Gabrielle Calise, and illustrator, Gabe Alcala, will be at Books & Books to discuss their work in conjunction with Exile Books. 8 p.m. Friday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Paraguayan band Tierra Adentro performs South American folk tunes at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday. In May, the quintet released its latest album, Ayvu, which is sung entirely in the Guaraní language and features collaborations with some of Latin music's biggest names, including Monsieur Periné, Aymée Nuviola, Gepe, Ahyre, Rosalía Leon, and Alejandro Zavala. The album aims to preserve the indigenous language while sharing it with the world. 8 p.m. Friday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30.90 to $56.65 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
If you haven't danced to a set by Jubilee, you seriously haven't lived. When the Miami-born, New York-based DJ gets behind the decks, her sets are firmly rooted in Miami bass. On Friday, she's headed to Floyd in downtown Miami to headline the queer party Club Juicy Fruit. Berrakka, Fabiola, Shyda, and Alexx in Chainss are also on the bill, guaranteeing that you'll be scrubbing the floor until last call. 11 p.m. Friday, at Floyd Miami, 24 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami, 33132; 786-357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $15.97 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Saturday, July 29Embrace Miami like you never have before at PiñAgria at Dear Eleanor. Organizer Pana Mia Club invites you to discover the cultural explosion happening in your own backyard, with a lineup made up almost exclusively of first-generation and immigrant creatives and small business owners. There will be live music by Into the Brightness, Loki Star, Still Blue, Oro Fresco, and Petrichor. In light of recent anti-immigrant legislation, the event plans to educate guests on how to help support affected families and the immigrant community. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at Dear Eleanor, 148 NE 28th St., Miami; deareleanormiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, local musician Bushy B performs live at Technique Records. This appearance marks his first live performance since the release of his project I Love the Game. Bushy B blends hip-hop and R&B to deliver a distinctive flow. He'll be backed by a live band to showcase his stage presence better during the intimate showcase. The show is free, though if you upgrade to the VIP package ($30), you'll receive a CD copy of I Love the Game and a limited-edition poster. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
On Saturday, the Lesbian Thespians hosts its first Story Slam, exploring the theme of "I'll never do that again!" Lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans women are invited to take the stage and tell their five-minute stories. Participants compete for a cash prize awarded based on audience votes. Interested in participating? Email [email protected]. 7 p.m. Saturday, at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; lesbianthespians.com. Tickets cost $15 at tickettailor.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Expose yourself to dance immersed in the diverse cultures only found in Miami. A collaboration between Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs, Peter London Global Dance Company, and MD Company of Martinique, Miami Heat Wave is an electrifying performance that brings together different forms of new and repertory dance all in one place. You'll encounter various forms of dance, from classical ballet, jazz, modern, Afro-Caribbean, and hip-hop, and witness the amazing talents of dancers who have made it their life's work to tell stories through movements. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; plgdc.org. Tickets cost $5 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Florida native Dominic Fike is perhaps best known for his stint on the second season of HBO's Euphoria, where he played Elliot, a character that gets in between Rue and Jules. But before he took up active, Fike was already growing his talent as a singer. On Saturday, the musician returns to his home state to perform at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of his Don't Stare at the Sun Tour in support of his latest album, Sunburn. 8 p.m. Saturday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $34.75 to $85 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, July 30What's Stanley Kubrick's best movie? If you said any film other than Barry Lyndon, then you're wrong. Released in 1975, the film tells the story of an opportunistic womanizer (played by Ryan O'Neal) who goes from an Irish farm to the Seven Years' War battlefields and the parlors of high society. The cinematography in this film is unlike anything you've seen before. Devoid of artificial light, Kubrick used specially crafted lenses that could film in very low light. It gives the film a very painterly look that is awe-inspiring. Cosford Cinema screens the movie on Sunday as part of its Sight & Sound Poll series. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-9838; cosfordcinema.com. Tickets cost $5. Jose D. Duran
On Sunday, WWE Supershow comes to the Watsco Center, bringing all your favorite stars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown together for one night only. You'll witness a WWE World Heavyweight Championship with Seth "Freakin" Rollins versus Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, and Damian Priest, and a Women's Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. Also in attendance: Matt Riddle, AJ Styler, Street Profits, the Imperium, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley. 5 p.m. Sunday, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-8686; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $20 to $125 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Six years ago, Gender Blender popped up at Las Rosas (R.I.P.) as a monthly queer party. To celebrate the occasion, the party takes over another queer-friendly space, Gramps, with a lineup of live music and drag performers. Shadow Reborn, Vext, and Wicked Playground churn out the tunes while Sin Silva, Alice Dee, and Damien Lenore slay the stage. DJ Zehno lays down the tracks at this shindig hosted by PartyKarloz. 9 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Ashley-Anna Aboreden