The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 30

Tuesday, October 31

Photo by Christina Lobeira

Wednesday, November 1

Zoetic Stage presents the South Florida premiere of Cylde's at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Justin Namon

Thursday, November 2

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival kicks off on Friday, November 3, with a screening of The Good Half. Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival photo

Friday, November 3

The Florida Day of the Dead Celebration takes over downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 4. Florida Day of the Dead photo

Saturday, November 4

Maluma performs at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, November 4. Photo by Phraa

Sunday, November 5

How are your headbanging skills? On Monday, put them to the test at Blackbird Ordinary when the Brickell bar hosts the. Metal band Lamb of God is hosting the Headbangers Boat, which will set sail on Tuesday from Miami for a four-day cruise to the Bahamas and plenty of hard-rock performances. However, if you aren't taking part in the voyage, you're still more than welcome to attend Monday's pre-party, which will feature a DJ set by Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach and a performance by acrobatic pole dancer Goddess Purple.Once again, Wynwood serves as Halloween central whentakes over Wynwood Marketplace. For the 11th consecutive year, the massive block party invites you to come in costume and celebrate the holiday. The party is free and open to the public, with a free drink available from 7 to 10 p.m. if you RSVP. The Swarm-organized event promises plenty of good scares, music, and a festive party atmosphere.Yes, Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but don't let that stop you from partying on Club Space's terrace. On deck for Halloween night are. Fisher, in particular, has been on a tear lately, with the Australian producer seemingly popping up at every major music festival and nightclub across the globe. He rose to stardom after releasing his 2018 solo single "Losing It," which led him to receive his first Grammy nomination for "Best Dance Recording" the following year.On Wednesday, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami opens its newest exhibition,The show offers a retrospective of the brief career of the late Cuban artist, featuring more than 70 works as well as artists who built upon his legacy. The show premiered in 2022 at El Museo Del Barrio in New York City. His work uses mainly natural, organic materials and reflects the influences of Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean traditions.On Wednesday, thego head to head against the Brooklyn Nets at the Kaseya Center. Can the team go further than it did last season? It's way too early to tell. The preseason just wrapped up, and there's definitely room for improvement. The Heat's preseason schedule already had them play against the Nets, and the Nets beat the Heat 107-104. Keep an eye on the team and hope they find a groove that takes them all the way to the Finals.Miami Film Festival's mini fall festival,, kicks off four days of screening award-season contenders with the Mexican drama, written and directed by Christopher Zalla. The film stars Gems Impact Award winner Eugenio Derbez, who will be in attendance to receive the award. Based on a true story,is about a frustrated teacher at a Mexican border town plagued by corruption and violence who unlocks his students' curiosity and potential. Following the screening, there will be a Day of the Dead celebration along with food, drinks, and music.In, a play by Lynn Nottage, a truck-stop sandwich shop offers ex-convicts a chance at redemption despite the owner's resistance. The staff's quest to perfect their sandwiches empowers them to reclaim their lives. The play's South Florida premiere is at Zoetic Stage with direction by Stuart Meltzer. The cast is made up of local actors and Zoetic Stage veterans Karen Stephens (), Gabriell Salgado (), Sydney Presendieu (), and Kristian Bikic () as well as Randy Coleman in his debut with the company.Seraphic Fire kicks off its 21st season witha concert featuring excerpts from Jean-Philippe Rameau's 1737 opera, which portrays the mythological twins in a love rivalry and a journey to the underworld. The opera is rarely performed outside of France, and usually, it's the 1754 version. Seraphic Fire promises to enrapture audiences with the rarely performed original arrangement from 1737.Returning for its 38th year, the(FLIFF) showcases nearly 200 films from 40 countries November 3-16. FLIFF welcomes everyone on Friday with the opening night film,, directed by Robert Schwartzman and starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, and Alexandra Shipp. After the screening, stay for the after-party, which includes an open bar, food, and live music by the Wolfepak Band. Beyond that, keep an eye out for screenings of, based on the true story of Mike Flynt and directed by Rod Lurie; the Cannes hit; and indie comedyEcuadorian-American Diego Perez has found success as a poet under the pen name. He grew his career online, naturally, sharing verses on social media platforms like Instagram, where he has nearly three million followers. Earlier this month, he released his fourth book,, and will make his way to Miami to discuss it at the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.New York native and Berlin-based producer Hayden Payden brings his techno projectto Domicile on Friday. Payden is known for pushing the boundaries of techno, incorporating postpunk and industrial elements into his sound. He's also held residencies at Berlin institutions like Berghain and Khidi. For his Miami debut, he'll be supported by Souls Departed, Rha, and M7.On Saturday, HistoryMiami Museum invites you to show off your Magic City pride at, an event celebrating the city's rich diversity. People of many cultures come together to share their ethnic backgrounds and immerse guests in music, including Afro-Cuban bata drumming, Mexican mariachi, and folkloric dances from Argentina and Serbia. Of course, no Miami celebration can exist without the many flavors found around the city. CultureFest 305 allows guests to sample various cuisines, including Haitian food and Bolivian quinoa.Jousting, sword fighting, knights, magic, and more — thereturns to T.Y. Park. Explore a kingdom full of musicians, artisans, and jesters and feast on hearty food and drink. The festival takes place over three weekends in November, starting this Saturday and Sunday. Whatever day you decide to visit, feel free to come in costume and cheer on the knights and other entertainers.With the tagline "Memory for the dead; party for the living,"rises again in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the celebration starts in Esplanade Park at 3 p.m. and a skeleton processional featuring puppets eight to 18 feet tall at 6 p.m. It all concludes with a street festival outside of Revolution Live until 11 p.m. The event honors Mexican and Latin American traditions while exploring modern interpretations. At the Folklorico Stage at Esplanade Park, find folkloric dance and music as well as sugar-skull face painting. Meanwhile, enjoy food trucks and local vendors at the street party outside Revolution.Reggaeton ravetakes over Skatebird Miami on Saturday to mark its second anniversary. The party invites you to have fun and be your most authentic self. The party has popped up all over the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Medellín. Local collective 4You hosts the Miami bash, featuring a diverse lineup of special guests playing everything from dancehall to baile funk.Colombian pop starbrings his Papi Juancho Tour to the Kaseya Center on Saturday. The Latin singer first rose into stardom after releasing his 2015 breakthrough album. His sound is often defined as a mixture of reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop. Throughout his music career, he has sold more than 18 million records, leading him to become one of the best-selling artists in the Latin music industry. His enviable list of collaborators includes Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Shakira, Madonna, and the Weeknd.Car enthusiasts, this one's for you! On Sunday, the Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America - South Florida Region, will host the 11th annual, where you can gawk at classic cars dating from 1965 and earlier. In honor of its namesake, Charles Deering, first chairman of the International Harvester Company, the historic landmark will also have on display its 1950 International Harvester truck. In addition to the automotive history, there will be a scavenger hunt, lawn games, and food and drinks.Spanish flamenco artist Maui lands at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Sunday to bring her showPour yourself a figurative glass of vermouth and get inspired as Maui de Utrera and flamenco guitarist Paco Aguilera mix theater, music,, and spoken word. The show counts on improvisation and audience interaction, so be ready to take part in the spectacle.