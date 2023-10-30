The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 30How are your headbanging skills? On Monday, put them to the test at Blackbird Ordinary when the Brickell bar hosts the Headbangers Boat Pre-Party. Metal band Lamb of God is hosting the Headbangers Boat, which will set sail on Tuesday from Miami for a four-day cruise to the Bahamas and plenty of hard-rock performances. However, if you aren't taking part in the voyage, you're still more than welcome to attend Monday's pre-party, which will feature a DJ set by Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach and a performance by acrobatic pole dancer Goddess Purple. 6 p.m. Monday, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; instagram.com/blackbirdordinary. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, October 31Once again, Wynwood serves as Halloween central when HalloWyn takes over Wynwood Marketplace. For the 11th consecutive year, the massive block party invites you to come in costume and celebrate the holiday. The party is free and open to the public, with a free drink available from 7 to 10 p.m. if you RSVP. The Swarm-organized event promises plenty of good scares, music, and a festive party atmosphere. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second St., Miami; hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Yes, Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but don't let that stop you from partying on Club Space's terrace. On deck for Halloween night are Fisher, Guy Gerber, and Whitesquare. Fisher, in particular, has been on a tear lately, with the Australian producer seemingly popping up at every major music festival and nightclub across the globe. He rose to stardom after releasing his 2018 solo single "Losing It," which led him to receive his first Grammy nomination for "Best Dance Recording" the following year. 11 p.m. Tuesday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St, Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $37.47 to $139.97 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, November 1On Wednesday, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami opens its newest exhibition, "Juan Francisco Elso: Por América." The show offers a retrospective of the brief career of the late Cuban artist, featuring more than 70 works as well as artists who built upon his legacy. The show premiered in 2022 at El Museo Del Barrio in New York City. His work uses mainly natural, organic materials and reflects the influences of Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean traditions. Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 17, 2024, at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10; free for children 12 and under and members. Jose D. Duran
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat go head to head against the Brooklyn Nets at the Kaseya Center. Can the team go further than it did last season? It's way too early to tell. The preseason just wrapped up, and there's definitely room for improvement. The Heat's preseason schedule already had them play against the Nets, and the Nets beat the Heat 107-104. Keep an eye on the team and hope they find a groove that takes them all the way to the Finals. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $20 to $525 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, November 2Miami Film Festival's mini fall festival, Gems, kicks off four days of screening award-season contenders with the Mexican drama Radical, written and directed by Christopher Zalla. The film stars Gems Impact Award winner Eugenio Derbez, who will be in attendance to receive the award. Based on a true story, Radical is about a frustrated teacher at a Mexican border town plagued by corruption and violence who unlocks his students' curiosity and potential. Following the screening, there will be a Day of the Dead celebration along with food, drinks, and music. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Miami Dade College Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami; 305-237-2577; miamifestival.com. Tickets cost $50. Sophia Medina
In Clyde's, a play by Lynn Nottage, a truck-stop sandwich shop offers ex-convicts a chance at redemption despite the owner's resistance. The staff's quest to perfect their sandwiches empowers them to reclaim their lives. The play's South Florida premiere is at Zoetic Stage with direction by Stuart Meltzer. The cast is made up of local actors and Zoetic Stage veterans Karen Stephens (American Son), Gabriell Salgado (Frankenstein, GringoLandia), Sydney Presendieu (Mlima's Tale), and Kristian Bikic (#Graced) as well as Randy Coleman in his debut with the company. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through November 19, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Seraphic Fire kicks off its 21st season with Gods and Mortals, a concert featuring excerpts from Jean-Philippe Rameau's 1737 opera Castor et Pollux, which portrays the mythological twins in a love rivalry and a journey to the underworld. The opera is rarely performed outside of France, and usually, it's the 1754 version. Seraphic Fire promises to enrapture audiences with the rarely performed original arrangement from 1737. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox, 2401 SW Third Ave., Miami; 8 p.m. Friday, at Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Tr., Coral Gables; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at All Saints Episcopal, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 305-285-9060; seraphicfire.org. Tickets cost $50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, November 3Returning for its 38th year, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) showcases nearly 200 films from 40 countries November 3-16. FLIFF welcomes everyone on Friday with the opening night film, The Good Half, directed by Robert Schwartzman and starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, and Alexandra Shipp. After the screening, stay for the after-party, which includes an open bar, food, and live music by the Wolfepak Band. Beyond that, keep an eye out for screenings of The Senior, based on the true story of Mike Flynt and directed by Rod Lurie; the Cannes hit Robot Dreams; and indie comedy Drugstore June. 7 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; fliff.com. Tickets cost $10 to $125. Jose D. Duran
Ecuadorian-American Diego Perez has found success as a poet under the pen name Yung Pueblo. He grew his career online, naturally, sharing verses on social media platforms like Instagram, where he has nearly three million followers. Earlier this month, he released his fourth book, The Way Forward, and will make his way to Miami to discuss it at the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the Miami Dade College Chapman Conference Center, 254 NE Fourth St., Building 3, Second Floor, Miami; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $16.99 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
New York native and Berlin-based producer Hayden Payden brings his techno project Phase Fatale to Domicile on Friday. Payden is known for pushing the boundaries of techno, incorporating postpunk and industrial elements into his sound. He's also held residencies at Berlin institutions like Berghain and Khidi. For his Miami debut, he'll be supported by Souls Departed, Rha, and M7. 11 p.m. Friday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, November 4On Saturday, HistoryMiami Museum invites you to show off your Magic City pride at CultureFest 305, an event celebrating the city's rich diversity. People of many cultures come together to share their ethnic backgrounds and immerse guests in music, including Afro-Cuban bata drumming, Mexican mariachi, and folkloric dances from Argentina and Serbia. Of course, no Miami celebration can exist without the many flavors found around the city. CultureFest 305 allows guests to sample various cuisines, including Haitian food and Bolivian quinoa. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Jousting, sword fighting, knights, magic, and more — the Camelot Days Medieval Festival returns to T.Y. Park. Explore a kingdom full of musicians, artisans, and jesters and feast on hearty food and drink. The festival takes place over three weekends in November, starting this Saturday and Sunday. Whatever day you decide to visit, feel free to come in costume and cheer on the knights and other entertainers. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through November 19, at T.Y. Park, 3300 N. Park Rd., Hollywood; camelotdays.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60. Jose D. Duran
With the tagline "Memory for the dead; party for the living," Florida Day of the Dead rises again in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the celebration starts in Esplanade Park at 3 p.m. and a skeleton processional featuring puppets eight to 18 feet tall at 6 p.m. It all concludes with a street festival outside of Revolution Live until 11 p.m. The event honors Mexican and Latin American traditions while exploring modern interpretations. At the Folklorico Stage at Esplanade Park, find folkloric dance and music as well as sugar-skull face painting. Meanwhile, enjoy food trucks and local vendors at the street party outside Revolution. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; dayofthedeadflorida.com. Admission is free with RSVP via universe.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Reggaeton rave Tumbao takes over Skatebird Miami on Saturday to mark its second anniversary. The party invites you to have fun and be your most authentic self. The party has popped up all over the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Medellín. Local collective 4You hosts the Miami bash, featuring a diverse lineup of special guests playing everything from dancehall to baile funk. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, at Skatebird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, November 5Car enthusiasts, this one's for you! On Sunday, the Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America - South Florida Region, will host the 11th annual Vintage Auto Show, where you can gawk at classic cars dating from 1965 and earlier. In honor of its namesake, Charles Deering, first chairman of the International Harvester Company, the historic landmark will also have on display its 1950 International Harvester truck. In addition to the automotive history, there will be a scavenger hunt, lawn games, and food and drinks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-680-5219; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $6 to $15 via miamidadeparks.com. Sophia Medina
Spanish flamenco artist Maui lands at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Sunday to bring her show "Domingos de Vermut y Potaje." Pour yourself a figurative glass of vermouth and get inspired as Maui de Utrera and flamenco guitarist Paco Aguilera mix theater, music, repentismo, pellizco, and spoken word. The show counts on improvisation and audience interaction, so be ready to take part in the spectacle. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $27 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden