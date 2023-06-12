The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 12

Tuesday, June 13

click to enlarge Paramore at Hard Rock Live: See Wednesday Atlantic Records photo

Wednesday, June 14

click to enlarge Dragon and Mythical Creatures at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: See Thursday Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Thursday, June 15

click to enlarge Feid at Kaseya Center: See Friday Photo by Sebastian Sanchez

Friday, June 16

click to enlarge Ilan Bluestone at Hyde Beach: See Saturday Photo by Nicole de Khors

Saturday, June 17

click to enlarge Pride Anthems at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Sunday Photo by L Morgan Leee

Sunday, June 18

Few individuals rival historian Cesar Becerra in their passion for the Florida Everglades, which is why he's known as the "Everglades Evangelist." On Monday, Becerra joins forces with curators Carol Damian and Arthur Dunkelman from the Kislak Center for an enlightening discussion on the River of Grass and its profound historical significance to the state. The event, aptly namedpromises to shed light on the intricate tapestry woven by the Everglades throughout the region's history. Becerra has penned six books that delve deep into the essence of South Florida, including, andBased on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, the musicalpremiered in 2018 before making it to Broadway the following year. With music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, the adaptation was well received by critics and scored eight Tony Award nominations. The hilarious musical takes the stage on Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. It tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.This year marks the 27th edition of the, an event that empowers Black artists while showcasing diverse content made by and about people of African descent. From June 14 to 18, the festival holds film screenings, panels, and parties centering around the Black experience. Things kick off Wednesday with a screening of the opening night film,, at the New World Center. Directed by Juel Taylor, the movie starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx is set to premiere on Netflix next month. Before the screening, there will be a welcome event with festival president Nicole Friday and 2023 festival ambassador Lena Waithe in attendance.The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts proudly presents the second edition of itson Wednesday. The evening starts with a blend of pan-African beats skillfully curated by DJ Shacia Päyne Marley, followed by the soul-stirring melodies of Mustafa on Sax. The event serves as a powerful platform to honor the profound legacy of Black music, culture, and cuisine while commemorating the nation's "second" Independence Day and joyously celebrating the spirit of Black freedom.Prepare to rock out on Wednesday astakes the stage at Hard Rock Live as part of the band's North American tour. Joining the powerhouse trio are English rock band Bloc Party and Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu. Since its inception in 2004, Paramore has undergone several lineup changes and currently features lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro. Their impressive discography boasts six studio albums, including their latest release,. Notably, the band has cemented their status as influential elder statesmen of the music scene, leaving an indelible mark on newer artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Gayle, and Billie Eilish.Dragons have escaped their fairy-tale setting and taken over Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.transforms the garden into an enchanted greenspace filled with 16 of the fiercest fire-breathing animals and storybook creatures. Grab the kids and walk the grounds to encounter marvelous beasts. Fairchild is also hosting activities and quests to enhance this mystic adventure. From saving dragon eggs from human trespassers to princess tales and tea on the terrace, prepare yourself for an unforgettable adventure.Afrobeats might be one of the hottest emerging genres on the global stage right now. Luckily, Miami is home to several parties highlighting the music style, including the monthly. Billing itself as the city's only "100% Afrobeat and amapiano experience," the party takes place at the Anderson every third Thursday of the month. Resident DJs 420True and ChipFresh deliver the tunes, accompanied by the steel-pan stylings of Samurai Si.It wasn't long ago that Colombian singer-songwriterseemed like he was on the cusp of gaining mainstream attention, but he always seems to stand in the shadows of other superstars like Karol G and J Balvin. With his fifth studio album, 2022's, Feid is finally getting recognized. He's now brought his massively successful Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour to North America, which is set to wrap up in Florida. It lands at the Kaseya Center on Friday, then detours north to Orlando before returning to Miami on Sunday.Dominican-American singertakes over LeonDepot Park as part of his world tour taking him through Latin America, North America, and Europe. Santos first broke out in the Latin music scene as the lead vocalist of the bachata group Aventura. He skyrocketed to even greater fame as a solo artist, selling more than 40 million albums and 100 million singles. His most recent album,, features collaborations with Justin Timberlake, Rosalía, bachata artist Luis Miguel del Amargue, and Christian Nodal.If you haven't heard, the early 2000s hipster craze is back and rebranded as "indie sleaze." Back then, Miami was home to many "indie sleaze" parties like Revolver, SpiderPussy, and Poplife. If you're feeling a bit nostalgic for long-gone venues like Piccadilly Garden or Pawn Shop or were barely born back then and are curious to see what it was like, Sweat Records delivers the perfect opportunity with, a 2000s indie dance party at Gramps on Friday night. Dance the night away to your favorite hits from acts like the Strokes, Miss Kittin, and Franz Ferdinand as DJs Craigs and Lolo command the decks all night long.On Saturday, food influencer the Hungry Black Man returns with the seventh edition of his. At Lummus Park in South Beach, the festival puts a plant-based spin on soul food, inviting chefs to serve authentic Caribbean and African-American dishes. Vendors serve up some of their most savory meals without meat. Since healthy living isn't just about food, the festival invites you to participate in several health-focused activities, such as yoga and dancing. Plus, there will be live performances by local bands, giveaways, and competitions.Put your skating skills to the test on Saturday atat SkateBird. Hosted by Sk8pak and Beyond the Board, the event promises a full day of skate competitions, longboard dancing lines, and tricks by pro skaters. After skating, stick around for a dance party with DJs Le Cid, Anita Blunt, and Manu Magick. The event will also collect much-needed resources for the unhoused.On Saturday, South Florida's largest Pride event takes over the state's largest gayborhood, Wilton Manors.celebrates the LGBTQ community with a party along Wilton Drive. From 3 to 11 p.m., enjoy the block-party atmosphere featuring seven stages of entertainment, vendors, clubs, and businesses along the strip. The parade starts at 7 p.m. withstar Julia Lemigova and community leader Ederick E. Johnson serving as grand marshals.British producerlands at the SLS South Beach for a set at its poolside lounge, Hyde Beach. Also on the bill are Miami's Luccio, Denver-based DJ Adam Stark, and electro duo Rune Noire. Bluestone first broke onto the scene after releasing his track "Capetown" on Anjunabeats in 2012. Since then, he has become one of trance's biggest stars, thanks to a bass-driven sound and powerful yet euphoric synths.You might think the Latin trap genre is, but then you get an artist like. The openly queer artist has been breaking barriers since she took the stage. On Saturday, she brings her Trap Kitty World Tour to Oasis Wynwood for athat coincides with Pride Month. If you need a taste of Miko's style, check out her recently released collaboration with Jowell y Randy, "ID."In 1986, music icon David Byrne released his satirical musical comedy film. In it, Byrne stars as the Narrator, who presents a series of vignettes. The film also stars John Goodman, Sooosie Kutz, Annie McEnroe, and Spalding Gray and features cinematography by Ed Lachman (). The Talking Heads frontman wrote all the music in, which the band performs. On Saturday, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the cult-classic film in glorious 4K.Ready for some summer lovin'? On Sunday, O Cinema presents aat Miami Theater Center. The 1978 musical film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John continues to impact popular culture. Paramount+ recently released a prequel to the movie with the series. See the film that inspired it all as you sing along to memorable songs like "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want."The Adrienne Arsht Center continues its Pride Month celebration with a musical ode to the LGBTQ community on Sunday.is billed as a vibrant musical journey from 1969 to today. From Donna Summer to Lady Gaga and George Michaels, the concert immerses you in a rainbow-hued soundtrack that honors and uplifts the community. The all-ages show stars Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, and Jon-Michael Reese, with musical director Brian J. Nash.