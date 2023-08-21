The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 21Bar Gilda is back once again. Known for serving delicious pintxos, the Basque bar, which first popped up at Jaguar Sun, is back, serving up a delicious menu at Tropezón on Española Way every Monday and Tuesday. Snack on savory bites, including Chef Juan Garrido’s version of a bikini sandwich and Spanish delicacies such as croquetas, mejillones en escabeche, and tuna con piquillos y sobrasada. The best thing is that indulging in this elusive fare requires no reservation. 5 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Tropezón, 512 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8523; instagram.com/bar__gilda. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, August 22South Korean girl group Aespa is making its way to the James L. Knight Center as part of its Synk: Hyper Line Tour. Made up of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, the K-pop band is recognized as one of the most successful girl groups internationally. The quartet released its third mini-album, My World, in May, combining the group's virtual meets real-world experience they are known for. They spent the summer touring the U.S. festival circuit, performing at Coachella, Governor's Ball, and Outside Lands. Synk: Hyper Line marks Aespa's first headlining tour in February, which kicked off in Seoul. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $57.50 to $156.50 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, August 23On Wednesday, indie-pop-meets-electronica act Mystery Skulls performs at Gramps as part of its summer tour. The project is led by Venezuelan-born, Dallas-raised Luis Dubuc, who started dabbling in music in the early 2000s, first in a couple of hardcore bands, before switching to electronica with his project the Secret Handshake. Then in 2011, he premiered his Mystery Skulls project, releasing his debut album, Forever, in 2014, which included a collaboration with Nile Rodgers. Mystery Skulls' sixth album, the Gold Album, was released in May. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 to $22 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Nerdlesque is precisely what it sounds like — a nerdy burlesque. Moon River Cabaret is giving a sexy twist to your favorite comic book heroes and anime characters at Bar Nancy on Wednesday. Sin Silva, Sofia Luna, and special guest Lila Starlet bring these pop-culture icons to life and hopefully make all your nerdy fantasies come true. Even if you're not slinking across the stage, you're encouraged to come in your best cosplay. There's no cover, but remember to tip the dancers. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, August 24On Thursday, soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges takes the stage at the Hard Rock Live as part of his Boundless Tour. In 2021, the 34-year-old released his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, which features contributions from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Atia "Ink" Boggs, and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best R&B Album" as well as a nomination for "Best Traditional R&B Performance" for the opener "Born Again." The Boundless Tour kicked off in March 2022, so its arrival in South Florida is a long time coming. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $45 to $185 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Thursday, Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre presents its latest production, Devotion, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. It marks the company's third and final piece of its religious iconography trilogy. The program offers a deeper and more respectful perspective on the rituals that are part of our lives, aiming to reveal the profound beauty within the acts of loving, being loved, and discovering one's faith. The company is led by choreographer Rosie Herrera, a New World School of the Arts grad whose work has been commissioned by Miami Light Project, Ballet Hispanico, José Limón Dance Company, and the American Dance Festival. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, August 25Without realizing it, you've reaped the benefits of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a work-relief program created during the Great Depression. Local landmarks like Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Greynolds Park, and Matheson Hammock Park all feature amenities made by young men in the CCC. On Friday, as a tribute to the New Deal agency that made a lasting impact, Bookleggers Library director Nathaniel Sandler and the Wolfsonian's chief librarian Frank Luca hosts "Into the Stacks: Men at Work" and explore the Wolfsonian's collection of rare CCC photos, newsletters, and more. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonion.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Latin pop star Karol G takes over Hard Rock Stadium for a two-night stint as part of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour. Karol G's sound is described as reggaeton and Latin trap, but her music is often combined with a combination of other genres, including reggae and sertanejo. She first made her way into the music industry as a contestant in the Colombian spinoff of The X Factor but didn't break into the mainstream until the release of her Bad Bunny collaboration "Ahora Me Llama." Her most recent album, Mañana Será Bonito, reached number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She recently released Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), a mixtape and companion of sorts to her chart-topping record of the same name. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $67 to $352 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Triller's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship lands at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds with a welterweight main event between the top-ranked Gorjan "GoGo" Slaveski and Jake "Gypsy" Lindsey, fighting for the championship title. Friday's event will also see a lightweight match between Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff. Bare-knuckle boxing has recently made the jump from illegal bouts in the backyards of Perrine to a legit mainstream sport. 8 p.m. Friday, at Arnold Hall at Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; bkfc.com. Tickets cost $55 to $500 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Whether you know him as that Weekend Update anchor on Saturday Night Live or Mr. Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost is headed to Hard Rock Live on Friday. The long-time SNL writer and cast member has been out of work since the Writers Guild of America strike was called on May 2, effectively ending this season of the NBC mainstay. Throughout his career, Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards. In 2020, he released his New York Times best-seller, A Very Punchable Face, a series of essays documenting his life. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $55 to $95 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, August 26Spice up your tastebuds at the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival, an event highlighting the culinary creations of local Black chefs and Black-owned restaurants. You can sample more than 25 local vendors, including Lil Greenhouse Grill, Perry Wings, Food Dude Fresh Jerk Grill, and Smokey Bears Barbecue. There will also be wine and spirit offerings by Black mixologists to wash it all down. In addition to the food and wine, indulge in cooking demonstrations, live music, and arts and crafts. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Urban, 1000 NW Second Ave., Miami; blackpepperfoodfest.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Maroon Isle Productions invites you to immerse yourself in a night of food, beer, and theater with its production of Jealousy at Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House. The dinner theater experience is a modern adaptation of Molière's 17th-century, one-act comedy The Jealousy of Barbouillé. The show premiered in February, with Maroon Isle staging it sporadically ever since. This might be your last chance to support a truly DIY theater experience outside the usual theatrical venues in the city. 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday, at Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House, 1701 W. Flagler St., Miami; instagram.com/maroonisleproductions. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Red Bull Batalla, the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition, returns to Miami for a regional qualifier at SkateBird Miami on Saturday. Musicians and lyricists battle it out to win the title of the world's best talent at the World Final in Colombia. This year's contestants include MC Freites, Zeu, Crown, Micky Ricon, and former Red Bull Batalla world champion Link_One. Judging the competition are local hip-hop artists such as MC Snow, Chester, and Sara Socas. 6 p.m. Saturday, at SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
apexparties.com. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Comedian Katt Williams is headed to the Wastco Center on Sunday for his 2023 & Me Tour. The tour has taken the Emmy winner and comedy legend across the country in 2022 and 2023, with South Florida marking the tour's final show. Williams has been a comedic presence since the early aughts when he appeared on shows like My Wife and Kids, The Tracy Morgan Show, and Wild 'n Out. He's also appeared in films like Friday After Next, Norbit, and Frist Sunday. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-8244; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $59 to $350 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, August 27Grab your skateboard and pick up your camera. August's #Photowalk305 allows you to practice your action shots, trying to capture photos of skaters at Lot 11 Skatepark while also skating yourself. Led by Guillermo Ley and Paola Katherine Rodriguez, the meetup will have you touring the city, capturing moving subjects and portraiture. Participants with any skill set are welcome and can take pictures with everything from disposable cameras to smartphones — it's all fair game. You're not required to know how to skate. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 301-349 NW Second St., Miami; instagram.com/photowalk.305. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Celebrating its tenth year in Miami Beach, Flamenco Sephardit combines Jewish Ladino traditions and flamenco, advocating for harmony and understanding across diverse backgrounds. Jeffrey Eckstein and Siempre Flamenco have orchestrated this captivating performance uniting opera stars, guitarists, flamenco masters, and classical musicians to delve into Spain's Ladino Jewish, Moorish, and Romani heritage, offering a mesmerizing night of music and dance. Performers include Paco and Celia Fonta, Michel Gonzalez, Audrey Babcock, Rabbi Marc Philippe, and Rosanna Butterfield. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $27.81 to $329.60 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden