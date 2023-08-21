The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 21

Tuesday, August 22

Wednesday, August 23

click to enlarge Leon Bridges performs at Hard Rock Live oo Thursday, August 24. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino photo

Thursday, August 24

click to enlarge Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship lands at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds on Friday, August 25. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship photo

Friday, August 25

click to enlarge Red Bull Batalla returns to SkateBird Miami on Saturday, August 26. Photo by Ian Witlen/Red Bull Content Pool

Saturday, August 26

click to enlarge Guy J spins at 94th Aero Squadron on Saturday, August 26. Liaison Artists photo

Sunday, August 27

is back once again. Known for serving delicious pintxos, the Basque bar, which first popped up at Jaguar Sun, is back, serving up a delicious menu at Tropezón on Española Way every Monday and Tuesday. Snack on savory bites, including Chef Juan Garrido’s version of a bikini sandwich and Spanish delicacies such as croquetas, mejillones en escabeche, and tuna con piquillos y sobrasada. The best thing is that indulging in this elusive fare requires no reservation.South Korean girl groupis making its way to the James L. Knight Center as part of its Synk: Hyper Line Tour. Made up of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, the K-pop band is recognized as one of the most successful girl groups internationally. The quartet released its third mini-album,, in May, combining the group's virtual meets real-world experience they are known for. They spent the summer touring the U.S. festival circuit, performing at Coachella, Governor's Ball, and Outside Lands. Synk: Hyper Line marks Aespa's first headlining tour in February, which kicked off in Seoul.On Wednesday, indie-pop-meets-electronica actperforms at Gramps as part of its summer tour. The project is led by Venezuelan-born, Dallas-raised Luis Dubuc, who started dabbling in music in the early 2000s, first in a couple of hardcore bands, before switching to electronica with his project the Secret Handshake. Then in 2011, he premiered his Mystery Skulls project, releasing his debut album,, in 2014, which included a collaboration with Nile Rodgers. Mystery Skulls' sixth album, the, was released in May.is precisely what it sounds like — a nerdy burlesque. Moon River Cabaret is giving a sexy twist to your favorite comic book heroes and anime characters at Bar Nancy on Wednesday. Sin Silva, Sofia Luna, and special guest Lila Starlet bring these pop-culture icons to life and hopefully make all your nerdy fantasies come true. Even if you're not slinking across the stage, you're encouraged to come in your best cosplay. There's no cover, but remember to tip the dancers.On Thursday, soul singer-songwritertakes the stage at the Hard Rock Live as part of his Boundless Tour. In 2021, the 34-year-old released his third album,, which features contributions from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Atia "Ink" Boggs, and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best R&B Album" as well as a nomination for "Best Traditional R&B Performance" for the opener "Born Again." The Boundless Tour kicked off in March 2022, so its arrival in South Florida is a long time coming.On Thursday, Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre presents its latest production,, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. It marks the company's third and final piece of its religious iconography trilogy. The program offers a deeper and more respectful perspective on the rituals that are part of our lives, aiming to reveal the profound beauty within the acts of loving, being loved, and discovering one's faith. The company is led by choreographer Rosie Herrera, a New World School of the Arts grad whose work has been commissioned by Miami Light Project, Ballet Hispanico, José Limón Dance Company, and the American Dance Festival.Without realizing it, you've reaped the benefits of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a work-relief program created during the Great Depression. Local landmarks like Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Greynolds Park, and Matheson Hammock Park all feature amenities made by young men in the CCC. On Friday, as a tribute to the New Deal agency that made a lasting impact, Bookleggers Library director Nathaniel Sandler and the Wolfsonian's chief librarian Frank Luca hostsand explore the Wolfsonian's collection of rare CCC photos, newsletters, and more.Latin pop startakes over Hard Rock Stadium for a two-night stint as part of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour. Karol G's sound is described as reggaeton and Latin trap, but her music is often combined with a combination of other genres, including reggae and sertanejo. She first made her way into the music industry as a contestant in the Colombian spinoff ofbut didn't break into the mainstream until the release of her Bad Bunny collaboration "Ahora Me Llama." Her most recent album,, reached number one on the200 albums chart. She recently released, a mixtape and companion of sorts to her chart-topping record of the same name.On Saturday, Triller'slands at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds with a welterweight main event between the top-ranked Gorjan "GoGo" Slaveski and Jake "Gypsy" Lindsey, fighting for the championship title. Friday's event will also see a lightweight match between Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff. Bare-knuckle boxing has recently made the jump from illegal bouts in the backyards of Perrine to a legit mainstream sport.Whether you know him as that Weekend Update anchor onor Mr. Scarlett Johansson,is headed to Hard Rock Live on Friday. The long-timewriter and cast member has been out of work since the Writers Guild of America strike was called on May 2, effectively ending this season of the NBC mainstay. Throughout his career, Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards. In 2020, he released hisbest-seller,, a series of essays documenting his life.Spice up your tastebuds at the, an event highlighting the culinary creations of local Black chefs and Black-owned restaurants. You can sample more than 25 local vendors, including Lil Greenhouse Grill, Perry Wings, Food Dude Fresh Jerk Grill, and Smokey Bears Barbecue. There will also be wine and spirit offerings by Black mixologists to wash it all down. In addition to the food and wine, indulge in cooking demonstrations, live music, and arts and crafts.On Saturday, Maroon Isle Productions invites you to immerse yourself in a night of food, beer, and theater with its production ofat Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House. The dinner theater experience is a modern adaptation of Molière's 17th-century, one-act comedy. The show premiered in February, with Maroon Isle staging it sporadically ever since. This might be your last chance to support a truly DIY theater experience outside the usual theatrical venues in the city.The, the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition, returns to Miami for a regional qualifier at SkateBird Miami on Saturday. Musicians and lyricists battle it out to win the title of the world's best talent at the World Final in Colombia. This year's contestants include MC Freites, Zeu, Crown, Micky Ricon, and former Red Bull Batalla world champion Link_One. Judging the competition are local hip-hop artists such as MC Snow, Chester, and Sara Socas.Israeli progressive house producerhas the kind of career that most DJs could only dream of. He released his debut album,, on John Digweed's label, Bedrock, at 21. A few year's later, he founded his imprint, Lost & Found, releasing his work and that of producers like Nick Muir and Sahar Z. Now more than 15 years into his career, he's lauded the world over for his immersive sets that take the crowd on a journey. On Saturday, he'll be at the 94th Aero Squadron courtesy of Apex Presents. Conosur, Jessy Nimni, and Starke & Ziur are also on the bill.Comedianis headed to the Wastco Center on Sunday for his 2023 & Me Tour. The tour has taken the Emmy winner and comedy legend across the country in 2022 and 2023, with South Florida marking the tour's final show. Williams has been a comedic presence since the early aughts when he appeared on shows like, and. He's also appeared in films like, andGrab your skateboard and pick up your camera. August'sallows you to practice your action shots, trying to capture photos of skaters at Lot 11 Skatepark while also skating yourself. Led by Guillermo Ley and Paola Katherine Rodriguez, the meetup will have you touring the city, capturing moving subjects and portraiture. Participants with any skill set are welcome and can take pictures with everything from disposable cameras to smartphones — it's all fair game. You're not required to know how to skate.Celebrating its tenth year in Miami Beach,combines Jewish Ladino traditions and flamenco, advocating for harmony and understanding across diverse backgrounds. Jeffrey Eckstein and Siempre Flamenco have orchestrated this captivating performance uniting opera stars, guitarists, flamenco masters, and classical musicians to delve into Spain's Ladino Jewish, Moorish, and Romani heritage, offering a mesmerizing night of music and dance. Performers include Paco and Celia Fonta, Michel Gonzalez, Audrey Babcock, Rabbi Marc Philippe, and Rosanna Butterfield.