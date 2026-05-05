The Best Mother’s Day Spa Deals in Miami

As Mother’s Day approaches, Miami spas are marking the occasion with indulgent experiences that invite moms to disconnect and recharge. Among these are curated treatments, restorative rituals, and extended specials that linger well past May (one runs through the end of June).

Here are some of the best Mother’s Day spa deals to take advantage of this month.

Acqualina Spa

If Mom hasn’t yet experienced this 20,000-square-foot oceanfront sanctuary in Sunny Isles, treat her to massage options ranging from the Inner Calm Swedish ($260+) to the Tuscan Candle ($280+), which employs Seed to Skin’s artisanal massage candle oil. For a pampering facial experience, book a Seed to Skin Signature Age-Reversal journey ($540), designed to sculpt, lift, and illuminate with myofascial massage, gua Sha, deep hydration, and targeted cryotherapy. Spa guests enjoy access to Finnish saunas, crystal steam rooms, a cold plunge, relaxation areas, and a private oceanfront terrace with a Roman waterfall pool. For Mother’s Day, the spa is offering 25 percent off each service when you book two or more treatments. The offer is valid May 4 through May 22. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.

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Away Spa at the W South Beach

Let Mom know you care with the Mother’s Day Ocean Escape, a fifty-minute restorative journey designed to nurture, restore, and leave her feeling completely renewed. The experience begins with a 25-minute massage to relieve tension, followed by a 25-minute hydrating facial using skincare products from French brand Phytomer. The treatment costs $225 and is available through May 11. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3123; marriott.com.

Book Esencia’s Just for Her Spa Day special for Mother’s Day. Esencia Wellness Spa photo

Esencia Wellness Spa Esencia’s Just for Her Spa Day special ($395) includes a 50-minute therapeutic massage and a 50-minute facial, complemented by a special take-home gift and a glass of bubbly. Looking to celebrate together? The Miami Memories Spa Day features side-by-side massages, bubbly, and a curated swag bag ($395 each). Additional treatment options include the 50-minute Peaceful Retreat Massage with essential oils ($199), a 50-minute Eternal Beauty Facial ($205), and the 80-minute Miami Glow Body Ritual ($275). 4225 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5540; esenciawellnessspa.com.

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Hürrem Hammam

Spanning 20,000 square feet, this North Miami sanctuary is the largest authentic Turkish hammam in the country, inspired by Istanbul’s opulent 16th century and Ottoman bathing rituals designed to cleanse both skin and soul. The Mother’s Day Pass includes four hours of access to the hammam facilities as well as unlimited food and beverages ($190). The Signature Day Pass elevates the experience with a 30-minute treatment, such as a traditional kese exfoliation, targeted massage, or a moisturizing facial with a collagen-boosting mask ($260 including gratuity). 14652 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-200-2255; hurremhammams.com.

Lapis’s Spa’s She Deserves It: A Mother’s Day Escape package includes a massage, manicure, and pedicure. Fontainebleau Miami Beach photo

Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach The name of Lapis Spa’s package gets straight to the point. She Deserves It: A Mother’s Day Escape ($375) includes a 50-minute Master’s Massage customized with Swedish or deep-tissue techniques, warm basalt stones, and calming aromatherapy, followed by a luxurious manicure and pedicure. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-674-4772; fontainebleau.com.

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Ondara Spa

A serene, eco-conscious reset awaits at this Miami Beach spa, where Mom can unwind with the Mother’s Ocean Escape package ($225), a 50-minute restorative journey including a 25-minute tension-relieving massage, followed by a 25-minute hydrating Phytomer facial. The special is available through May 11th. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-4010; ondaraspa.com.

The Palms Aveda Spa’s Mother’s Day packages include access to the pool and beach, chairs, an umbrella, and towel service. The Palms Aveda Spa photo

The Palms Aveda Spa Mom will feel like a new woman with Aveda’s 50-minute Nature-Lift Advanced Botanical Facial ($190), designed to visibly lift, firm, and restore radiance with intelligent botanicals, targeted massage techniques, and plant-based collagen technology. Upgrade the experience to 80 minutes ($230) for a firming hydrogel masque and LED light therapy to amplify sculpting, toning, and long-term collagen support. Mother’s Day treatment packages include access to the pool and beach, chairs, an umbrella, and towel service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with discounted valet parking and a mimosa. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-908-5460; thepalmsavedaspa.com.

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The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami

Treatment highlights at this high-end, intimate spa include the two-hour Cleansing Body Sculpt Treatment ($290), which combines a wellness-boosting, detoxifying algae wrap, exfoliation, and a sculpting massage to help tone and firm skin, target areas prone to fluid retention, and improve circulation. The 80-minute, personalized Luminous Glow Facial ($290) is designed to refresh and rejuvenate Mom’s skin with nutrient-rich formulas and advanced LED technology, brightening and smoothing the face, neck, décolleté, and even the scalp. 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-644-4684; ritzcarlton.com.

Give Mom the “royal treatment” at the Mondrian’s Baia Beach Club. Mondrian South Beach photo

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne The sun, sea, and silence will work in tandem to relax Mom at this 30,000-square-foot sanctuary, featuring 16 treatment rooms, a full-service salon, and tranquil spaces such as the Spa Sanctuary, Journey Lounge, and Sensory Spa Garden. The 80-minute Customized Facial ($355) is designed to purify, hydrate, and brighten through deep cleansing, exfoliation, massage, and mask, while the Naturally Nurtured Massage ($365) focuses on nourishing the body and skin. For the ultimate indulgence, Sounds of Spa ($585) is an immersive 80-minute journey featuring a CBD wellness cocktail, an aura-cleansing ritual, and a deeply restorative CBD massage enhanced by Tibetan singing bowls, culminating in a tea presentation in the Journey Lounge. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4500; ritzcarlton.com.

The Spa at Baia Beach Club

This 4,000-square-foot wellness destination inside the Mondrian South Beach offers a holistic approach to self-care in a serene, intimate setting. Treatment options include the Queen of the Spa massage ($185) with warm Pure Fiji oils, scalp and foot massages, and a cooling leg gel. The Royal Treatment ($215) features a restorative sound bath, warm Jacana CBD oil with hot stones, and scalp, foot, and hair mask rituals. For some extra TLC, book the Anti-Aging Facial ($185) with deep cleansing, exfoliation, a gentle peel, and a hydrating mask paired with a relaxing upper-body massage. Offers are available through June 30. 1100 West Ave South Beach; 305-514-1950; baiabeachclubmiami.com.