14 Best Mother’s Day Brunch Spots in Miami

Mother’s Day in Miami doesn’t do subtle. It does raw bars, rooftop champagne, drag brunches, and desserts that deserve their own spotlight.

This year, on Sunday, May 10, the Magic City is pulling out all the stops. From waterfront buffets and garden jazz brunches to omakase splurges and tea services that double as keepsake moments, there’s something for everyone.

Whether mom wants oysters and paella, French toast and florals, or a full-on party with dueling pianos, consider this your guide to helping her sit back, sip something bubbly, and be properly celebrated. Make sure to make a reservation in advance. Happy Mother’s Day, Miami!