Restaurants

14 Best Mother’s Day Brunch Spots in Miami

From beautiful brunch buffets to prix-fixe menus with a view, here's where to have brunch on Mother's Day in Miami 2026.
By Olee Fowler and Nicole Lopez-AlvarApril 27, 2026
The 14 best Mother's Day brunch spots in Miami 2026 are Mika, Amara at Paraiso, Le Jardinier, Mila, Mayfair, Bourbon Steak, and Daniel's.

La Jardinier photo
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Mother’s Day in Miami doesn’t do subtle. It does raw bars, rooftop champagne, drag brunches, and desserts that deserve their own spotlight.

This year, on Sunday, May 10, the Magic City is pulling out all the stops. From waterfront buffets and garden jazz brunches to omakase splurges and tea services that double as keepsake moments, there’s something for everyone.

Whether mom wants oysters and paella, French toast and florals, or a full-on party with dueling pianos, consider this your guide to helping her sit back, sip something bubbly, and be properly celebrated. Make sure to make a reservation in advance. Happy Mother’s Day, Miami!

Amara at Paraiso’s Mother’s Day brunch buffet

Amara at Paraiso photo

Latin-Inspired Brunch Buffet at Amara at Paraiso

Chef Michael Schwartz and executive chef Gastón Yelicich will put on a Latin-inspired buffet for Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($109 per person, $48 for kids under 12). The raw bar covers oysters, ceviche, and tuna tartare, while the outdoor grill features ribeye, roasted leg of lamb, and Peruvian chicken. The spread also includes brunch staples such as tarta pascualina, breakfast empanadas, and truffle rigatoni. Pastry chef Maite Zarrabeitia handles dessert. Drink packages range from $35 (mimosas, Bellinis, bloody marys, and wine) to the “Soirée” at $149 per person, featuring Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and premium spirits. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; amaraatparaiso.com.

Bourbon Steak photo

Brunch Buffet by Chef Mina at Bourbon Steak

Celebrate Mother’s Day in luxe style at Bourbon Steak, Chef Michael Mina’s acclaimed restaurant inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, with an indulgent brunch buffet starting at 11 a.m. For $120++ per adult, guests can dive into everything from a raw bar and sushi to eggs Benedict and carving stations, followed by a lineup of decadent desserts like macarons and key lime pie. Raise a glass to Mom with bottomless mimosas or a Bloody Mary package to round out the celebration. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; bourbonsteakmia.com.

The beverage program, led by Anthony Sanchez, is focused on agave spirits. While you can find a classic “Casa MX Margarita” topped with salt espuma, the bar also shakes up options like “Tigers Milk,” a blend of pisco, St. Germain, and clarified citrus.

Salar Creative photo

Mexico-City Inspired Brunch at Casa Mx

Celebrate Mother’s Day with bold, Mexico City-inspired flavors at Casa MX, where festive brunch specials meet a lively, family-style atmosphere. Highlights include torrejas with piloncillo syrup, lobster tostadas, and freshly baked conchas from Oh, My Concha!, alongside classics like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros. Add $31 bottomless mimosas and margaritas, and you’ve got a vibrant, all-day celebration from noon to 9 p.m. 2345 SW 37th Ave., Miami; 645-233-2005; casamxmiami.com.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Food Alerts: Miami Bites newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Mother’s Day brunch at Daniel’s Miami

Daniel’s Miami photo

Prix-Fixe Brunch at Daniel’s Miami

Daniel’s in Coral Gables is featuring a prix-fixe brunch at $135 per person this Mother’s Day, starting with Sullivan Street sourdough and an appetizer spread of strawberry gazpacho, Petrossian smoked Balik salmon, cobia ceviche, and Florida burrata. For mains, the options include Maine lobster Benedict, caviar fettuccine carbonara, Dover sole, or an Australian wagyu filet mignon steak and eggs. The meal finishes with coconut flan, red velvet cake, or a hot fudge sundae. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; danielssteak.com/miami.

The lemon ricotta pancakes at Delilah Miami

Delilah Miami photo

Brunch Buffet and Live Music at Delilah Miami

Delilah Miami brings its buffet brunch back for Mother’s Day, offering a made-to-order egg and omelet station, a caviar and smoked salmon station, a raw bar, and a prime rib carving station. Rigatoni alla vodka, roasted salmon, and chicken tenders and waffles lead into a dessert spread featuring a chocolate fountain. Live music is on hand all afternoon – order the “Brickell Spritz” or “Little Lillet” if you want something beyond the bottomless mimosas. Adults pay $125; children 12 and under pay $35. 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; delilahrestaurants.com.

The beautiful brunch spread at Le Jardinier

La Jardinier photo

Prix-Fixe Brunch at Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier offers a four-course prix-fixe brunch ($95 per person) from noon to 4:30 p.m., starting with white asparagus, followed by fennel risotto and a choice of salmon or duck leg confit, finishing with pavlova. The croque madame, duck confit, and quiche Lorraine are also available à la carte. 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 135, Miami; lejardinierrestaurant.com.

Buffet spread at Mareva1939

Mareva1939 photo

Spanish-Inspired Brunch Buffet at Mareva1939

Celebrate Mother’s Day in standout fashion at Mareva1939 inside the iconic National Hotel Miami Beach, where an $85 brunch buffet brings Spanish flair and serious variety to the table. From sushi and oysters at the raw bar to tapas, paella, and chef-carved striploin, the experience is as vibrant as the live music setting the tone. Finish with churros and flan, then level up with bottomless cocktails or Perrier-Jouët Champagne for an extra splash of celebration.1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the National Hotel; 305-423-7260; mareva1939.com.

Related

a man posing against wall
Chef Rapicavoli has a great Mother’s Day spread this year

Photo by Cleveland Jennings

Garden Brunch and Cocktails at Mayfair Grill

Celebrate Mother’s Day in lush, garden-style surroundings at Mayfair Grill inside Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, where Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has crafted a brunch that feels both elevated and easygoing. From olive oil-fried eggs on grilled flatbread to creamsicle French toast, the menu blends comfort with a refined, seasonal touch, all set against the backdrop of live jazz in the heart of the Grove. Toast Mom with playful cocktails like the basil-forward “Mom’s Garden” or the floral “Mom-osa” for a celebration that feels as special as she is. 3000 Florida Ave., Miami; 305-441-0000; mayfair-grill.com.

Mika has a beautiful Mother’s Day brunch

Mika photo

Specials and a Take-Home Gift at Mika

Mika offers Mother’s Day brunch Sunday, May 10, from noon to 3 p.m., starting with the gamberi rossi carpaccio with winter citrus and Oscietra caviar, the mezzaluna with lobster and scallop in tarragon brodetto, and the crab Benedict with morel mushrooms, asparagus, and hollandaise. Save room for the crème brûlée crostata, which might be harder after the bluefin tuna carpaccio and black truffle casarecce. Every table leaves with a take-home gift box plus flower bouquets for the moms. 3007 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; mikacoralgables.com.

Mila’s signature brunch buffet

Mila photo

Rooftop Brunch Buffet at Mila

South Beach’s favorite rooftop restaurant, Mila, is throwing a two-hour multi-course brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a new temaki handroll station, a Spritz station, and a housemade Gelato Cart. Each mom gets a box of Mila Omakase’s chocolate bonbons (three flavors) as a gift. Plus, Mila offers several drink packages, because who doesn’t love some endless champagne? 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; mila-miami.com.

Osaka Nikkei has a special Mother’s Day meal

Osaka Nikkei photo

Tea Service and Live Sketch Portraits at Osaka

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a refined, ritual-driven tea service at Osaka Nikkei Miami, where the “Seika Platter” shines with delicate petit fours like yuzu cookies, lucuma macarons, and guava truffles. Guests can sip curated teas from peach oolong to sakura blends, or toast with elegant zero-proof sparkling teas crafted from rare varietals. The experience goes beyond the table with live sketch portraits by Juanita Villegas and fresh florals, creating a thoughtful keepsake moment for Mom. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-627-4800; osakanikkei.com.

Related

R House Wynwood is going hard on Mother’s Day

R House Wynwood photo

RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Hosts Brunch at R House

R House Wynwood hosts “Mothers of Drag” on Sunday, May 10, with two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) led by resident Mother and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Athena Dion, back for a special homecoming weekend. Every mom gets a red rose and complimentary chocolate truffles in “Boozy Hazelnut” and “Chipotle Strawberry Dust,” with the “Rosé All Day French Toast” among the brunch specials. A “Mom’s Runway” contest at each seating crowns one standout mom with a bottle of Moët & Chandon. Packages start at $65 per person or $90 for bottle service. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; rhousewynwood.com.

New Wynwood spot Throw Social has opened with fun cocktails, pink decor, and an epic bottomless brunch, perfect for bachelorette parties.

Throw Social photo

Dueling Pianos, Pancakes, and Cabanas at Throw Social

Throw (stylized THRōW) Social Miami in Wynwood pairs a buffet brunch with live dueling pianos for an action-packed Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The spread covers scrambled eggs, bacon, smoked salmon lox, and biscuits with sausage gravy, plus a made-to-order pancake station with berries and a carving station with ham and turkey. Feeling fancy? Groups can book VIP cabanas with champagne and prime stage views. Reservations required. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; throwsocialmiami.com.

Uchiko is doing omakase for Mother’s Day

Uchiko photo

Ten-Course Mother’s Day Omakase at Uchiko

For the mom who is a sushi fanatic, Uchiko Miami Beach serves a special ten-course omakase at $350-plus per person on Sunday, May 10. On the menu are chicken satay, nasu tempura, masu crudo, and P-38, leading into a nigiri course of otoro and sake toro, with black sesame cake to close. Or skip the night altogether and order the Tart Box ($55) for five slices at home: blueberry ube with Marcona almonds and nori dust, strawberry matcha, chocolate-pistachio caramel “Dubai,” carrot cake with browned butter miso cream cheese frosting, and Earl Grey with milk chocolate and bergamot. Add Bouvet for $25. Orders close May 7, pick up May 9 or 10. 1759 Purdy Ave., Ste. 102, Miami Beach; uchikorestaurants.com.

Keep Miami New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Miami New Times free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

Loading latest posts...