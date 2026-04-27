14 Best Mother’s Day Brunch Spots in Miami

Audio By Carbonatix
Mother’s Day in Miami doesn’t do subtle. It does raw bars, rooftop champagne, drag brunches, and desserts that deserve their own spotlight.
This year, on Sunday, May 10, the Magic City is pulling out all the stops. From waterfront buffets and garden jazz brunches to omakase splurges and tea services that double as keepsake moments, there’s something for everyone.
Whether mom wants oysters and paella, French toast and florals, or a full-on party with dueling pianos, consider this your guide to helping her sit back, sip something bubbly, and be properly celebrated. Make sure to make a reservation in advance. Happy Mother’s Day, Miami!
Latin-Inspired Brunch Buffet at Amara at Paraiso
Chef Michael Schwartz and executive chef Gastón Yelicich will put on a Latin-inspired buffet for Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($109 per person, $48 for kids under 12). The raw bar covers oysters, ceviche, and tuna tartare, while the outdoor grill features ribeye, roasted leg of lamb, and Peruvian chicken. The spread also includes brunch staples such as tarta pascualina, breakfast empanadas, and truffle rigatoni. Pastry chef Maite Zarrabeitia handles dessert. Drink packages range from $35 (mimosas, Bellinis, bloody marys, and wine) to the “Soirée” at $149 per person, featuring Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and premium spirits. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; amaraatparaiso.com.
Brunch Buffet by Chef Mina at Bourbon Steak
Celebrate Mother’s Day in luxe style at Bourbon Steak, Chef Michael Mina’s acclaimed restaurant inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, with an indulgent brunch buffet starting at 11 a.m. For $120++ per adult, guests can dive into everything from a raw bar and sushi to eggs Benedict and carving stations, followed by a lineup of decadent desserts like macarons and key lime pie. Raise a glass to Mom with bottomless mimosas or a Bloody Mary package to round out the celebration. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; bourbonsteakmia.com.
Mexico-City Inspired Brunch at Casa Mx
Celebrate Mother’s Day with bold, Mexico City-inspired flavors at Casa MX, where festive brunch specials meet a lively, family-style atmosphere. Highlights include torrejas with piloncillo syrup, lobster tostadas, and freshly baked conchas from Oh, My Concha!, alongside classics like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros. Add $31 bottomless mimosas and margaritas, and you’ve got a vibrant, all-day celebration from noon to 9 p.m. 2345 SW 37th Ave., Miami; 645-233-2005; casamxmiami.com.
Prix-Fixe Brunch at Daniel’s Miami
Daniel’s in Coral Gables is featuring a prix-fixe brunch at $135 per person this Mother’s Day, starting with Sullivan Street sourdough and an appetizer spread of strawberry gazpacho, Petrossian smoked Balik salmon, cobia ceviche, and Florida burrata. For mains, the options include Maine lobster Benedict, caviar fettuccine carbonara, Dover sole, or an Australian wagyu filet mignon steak and eggs. The meal finishes with coconut flan, red velvet cake, or a hot fudge sundae. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; danielssteak.com/miami.
Brunch Buffet and Live Music at Delilah Miami
Delilah Miami brings its buffet brunch back for Mother’s Day, offering a made-to-order egg and omelet station, a caviar and smoked salmon station, a raw bar, and a prime rib carving station. Rigatoni alla vodka, roasted salmon, and chicken tenders and waffles lead into a dessert spread featuring a chocolate fountain. Live music is on hand all afternoon – order the “Brickell Spritz” or “Little Lillet” if you want something beyond the bottomless mimosas. Adults pay $125; children 12 and under pay $35. 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; delilahrestaurants.com.
Prix-Fixe Brunch at Le Jardinier
Le Jardinier offers a four-course prix-fixe brunch ($95 per person) from noon to 4:30 p.m., starting with white asparagus, followed by fennel risotto and a choice of salmon or duck leg confit, finishing with pavlova. The croque madame, duck confit, and quiche Lorraine are also available à la carte. 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 135, Miami; lejardinierrestaurant.com.
Spanish-Inspired Brunch Buffet at Mareva1939
Celebrate Mother’s Day in standout fashion at Mareva1939 inside the iconic National Hotel Miami Beach, where an $85 brunch buffet brings Spanish flair and serious variety to the table. From sushi and oysters at the raw bar to tapas, paella, and chef-carved striploin, the experience is as vibrant as the live music setting the tone. Finish with churros and flan, then level up with bottomless cocktails or Perrier-Jouët Champagne for an extra splash of celebration.1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the National Hotel; 305-423-7260; mareva1939.com.
Garden Brunch and Cocktails at Mayfair Grill
Celebrate Mother’s Day in lush, garden-style surroundings at Mayfair Grill inside Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, where Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has crafted a brunch that feels both elevated and easygoing. From olive oil-fried eggs on grilled flatbread to creamsicle French toast, the menu blends comfort with a refined, seasonal touch, all set against the backdrop of live jazz in the heart of the Grove. Toast Mom with playful cocktails like the basil-forward “Mom’s Garden” or the floral “Mom-osa” for a celebration that feels as special as she is. 3000 Florida Ave., Miami; 305-441-0000; mayfair-grill.com.
Specials and a Take-Home Gift at Mika
Mika offers Mother’s Day brunch Sunday, May 10, from noon to 3 p.m., starting with the gamberi rossi carpaccio with winter citrus and Oscietra caviar, the mezzaluna with lobster and scallop in tarragon brodetto, and the crab Benedict with morel mushrooms, asparagus, and hollandaise. Save room for the crème brûlée crostata, which might be harder after the bluefin tuna carpaccio and black truffle casarecce. Every table leaves with a take-home gift box plus flower bouquets for the moms. 3007 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; mikacoralgables.com.
Rooftop Brunch Buffet at Mila
South Beach’s favorite rooftop restaurant, Mila, is throwing a two-hour multi-course brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a new temaki handroll station, a Spritz station, and a housemade Gelato Cart. Each mom gets a box of Mila Omakase’s chocolate bonbons (three flavors) as a gift. Plus, Mila offers several drink packages, because who doesn’t love some endless champagne? 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; mila-miami.com.
Tea Service and Live Sketch Portraits at Osaka
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a refined, ritual-driven tea service at Osaka Nikkei Miami, where the “Seika Platter” shines with delicate petit fours like yuzu cookies, lucuma macarons, and guava truffles. Guests can sip curated teas from peach oolong to sakura blends, or toast with elegant zero-proof sparkling teas crafted from rare varietals. The experience goes beyond the table with live sketch portraits by Juanita Villegas and fresh florals, creating a thoughtful keepsake moment for Mom. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-627-4800; osakanikkei.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Hosts Brunch at R House
R House Wynwood hosts “Mothers of Drag” on Sunday, May 10, with two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) led by resident Mother and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Athena Dion, back for a special homecoming weekend. Every mom gets a red rose and complimentary chocolate truffles in “Boozy Hazelnut” and “Chipotle Strawberry Dust,” with the “Rosé All Day French Toast” among the brunch specials. A “Mom’s Runway” contest at each seating crowns one standout mom with a bottle of Moët & Chandon. Packages start at $65 per person or $90 for bottle service. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; rhousewynwood.com.
Dueling Pianos, Pancakes, and Cabanas at Throw Social
Throw (stylized THRōW) Social Miami in Wynwood pairs a buffet brunch with live dueling pianos for an action-packed Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The spread covers scrambled eggs, bacon, smoked salmon lox, and biscuits with sausage gravy, plus a made-to-order pancake station with berries and a carving station with ham and turkey. Feeling fancy? Groups can book VIP cabanas with champagne and prime stage views. Reservations required. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; throwsocialmiami.com.
Ten-Course Mother’s Day Omakase at Uchiko
For the mom who is a sushi fanatic, Uchiko Miami Beach serves a special ten-course omakase at $350-plus per person on Sunday, May 10. On the menu are chicken satay, nasu tempura, masu crudo, and P-38, leading into a nigiri course of otoro and sake toro, with black sesame cake to close. Or skip the night altogether and order the Tart Box ($55) for five slices at home: blueberry ube with Marcona almonds and nori dust, strawberry matcha, chocolate-pistachio caramel “Dubai,” carrot cake with browned butter miso cream cheese frosting, and Earl Grey with milk chocolate and bergamot. Add Bouvet for $25. Orders close May 7, pick up May 9 or 10. 1759 Purdy Ave., Ste. 102, Miami Beach; uchikorestaurants.com.