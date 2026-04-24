Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend, April 24 to 26

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This list is refreshed every Friday. Bookmark this page for weekly updates on arts and culture happenings around Miami.

Friday, April 24

Baby Keem at the Fillmore Miami Beach

The Fillmore is hosting two of today’s most exciting young talents in Miami Beach this weekend. Singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress headlines Sunday night, but first up is Baby Keem, who is touring in support of his second studio album, Ca$ino, released in February. This might be his sophomore effort, but at just 25 years old, the Vegas rapper has an impressive CV. He worked on cousin Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther: The Album and Beyoncé’s The Gift, and was nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West’s Donda and Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Saturday, April 25

Stiltsville & Key Biscayne Sunset Cruise

While Miami is known for its flashy nightlife, the city is also rich in natural beauty. Join HistoryMiami’s resident historian, Dr. Paul George, to learn more about a local site that blends both of those legacies: Biscayne Bay. Discover the glamorous history of Stiltsville (those colorful houses you can see on stilts in the distance in the bay), including its former life as a party hub for the wealthy, its decline into the ghost town it is today, and the efforts to preserve what remains. 6 p.m. at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-1492. Tickets cost $95 via historymiami.org.

Chris Tucker at Hard Rock Live

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Best known for his classic role as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour franchise, renowned actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is headed to South Florida for a high-energy performance packed with the charisma and humor that made him a household name more than 30 years ago. In 2023, Tucker made a return to his stand-up roots with The Legend Tour, his largest in more than a decade. 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Wy., Hollywood; 954-797-5531; casino.hardrock.com. Tickets cost $90 to $138 via ticketmaster.com.

David Archuleta brings his memoir, Devout, to The Betsy Sunday night. Photo by Irvin Rivera

Sunday, April 26

David Archuleta at The Betsy

During the height of American Idol’s popularity and the young male pop-star boom of the aughts, David Archuleta was all the rage. But beneath the fame hid a much more complex figure. Now an adult ready to tell his story, the singer is releasing his debut memoir, Devout, chronicling his coming-out journey, from a closeted Mormon kid to living out and proud. He’ll delve deeper into those tales — from touring with Demi Lovato to taking a two-year sabbatical in South America — in conversation at The Betsy. 4 p.m. at The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 866-792-3879; thebetsyhotel.com. Tickets cost $0 to $33 and include a copy of the book via eventbrite.com.

PinkPantheress at the Fillmore Miami Beach

PinkPantheress fans, now’s your chance to see the British singer and producer…stateside. She’ll bring her mad blend of genres — drum and bass, UK garage, house, alternative pop — to the Fillmore for the An Evening With PinkPantheress tour, supported by pop act Cece Natalie. The tour comes on the heels of the headliner’s win for British Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards, making her the youngest person and first woman in history to earn the title. 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmore-miami.com. Sold out.