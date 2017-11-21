Thanksgiving 2017: Miami Vegan Holiday Guide

The masses call it Turkey Day, but for anyone who isn't into eating animals, it's more like an occasion for turkey appreciation. And if you'd rather opt out of the usual stuffed bird this year, there are plenty of spots in Miami where you can order take-out, buy some premade meals, and eat delicious vegan options instead of the standard fare.

Here's your guide to a vegan Thanksgiving in Miami.



Bunnie Cakes. The iconic, newly renovated bakery offers an array of treats for Thanksgiving. They include a three-layer cake with orange frosting and a fondant turkey face; a three-layer cake decorated with marble swirly rosette frosting and a fondant pie topper; and a three-layer cake with vanilla frosting, mini-pies, and "dulce no leche" drip. Cakes come in red velvet, chocolate, vanilla, funfetti, or pumpkin spice and start at $58. Owner Mariana Cortez and her team are also offering a dozen autumn-inspired cupcakes ($27 to $29); apple, sweet potato, pumpkin, and pumpkin funfetti pies ($25); a dozen mini-pies ($27); sin tres leches ($27); mini sugar cookies ($4.50); and DIY cookie kits ($16). Place orders via email@bunniecakes.com or call 786-268-9790 by 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 21. Click here to view the full menu. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; bunniccakes.com.



Choices Cafe. The plant-based eatery is hosting its third-annual three-mile Trot for the Turkeys at its Coconut Grove location Thanksgiving morning. For a $5 donation or more, runners will score organic fair-trade coffee and a Choices shirt. 9:15 a.m. Thursday, November 23, at 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-569-4300; choicescafe.com. Run donation is $5, and juices, smoothies, and baked goods will be available for purchase.

Della Test Kitchen. The Wynwood Yard all-star is offering a full catering menu, including a Caribbean bowl casserole (from $25) containing black coconut rice, steamed marinated kale, plantains, and seasoned adashah layered with shredded coconut and addictive curry sauce, plus a fall casserole (from $25) with quinoa, creamy chickpeas, yams, turmeric cauliflower, roasted mushrooms, and wilted kale topped with Della Test Kitchen's red sauce and sprinkled with toasted almonds. The team is also making roasted yams in coconut oil (from $10) and roasted Brussels sprouts with sage (from $12), as well as salads such as mixed greens with crunchy shredded raw beets, carrots, and jícama; cucumber; and pickled veggies in Della Test Kitchen’s orange dressing. For dessert, there's the almond butter cup — a combo of dark chocolate shell around an almond butter center — and vegan pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by noon Tuesday, November 21. Orders will be available for pickup between 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 22. You can view the full menu and place your order online. The menu will also be through December for the holidays (note: orders after Thanksgiving require a 48-hour lead time). 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; dellabowls.com.



Full Bloom Vegan. The waterfront spot will serve a three-course meal Thanksgiving Day. The spread includes roasted rosemary butternut squash soup or a pear and pecan salad with raspberry vinaigrette; lentil mushroom roasted loaf with gravy over polenta or pumpkin-and-walnut ravioli in butter and sage sauce; and cranberry cheesecake or chocolate ganache pie with gelato. 11 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8018; fullbloomvegan.com.