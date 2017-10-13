Pitbull to Open iLov305 Restaurant on Ocean Drive

If Miami had a baby with Miami, it would result in the following announcement:

Pitbull, Miami's ambassador to the world, is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive called iLov305.

The Real Deal reported that Mr. 305 will open a combined eatery, cocktail lounge, and daiquiri bar in the space formerly occupied by the Bon Air Hotel, at 1060 Ocean Dr. iLov305 will be located on the ground floor and in the basement and is expected to open in late summer 2018.