Sips & Sweets is the ultimate holiday party.
Courtesy photo

New Times' Sips and Sweets: Early-Bird Tickets on Sale Now

Laine Doss | October 25, 2017 | 12:07pm
AA

Fall has officially arrived in Miami! And even as we're donning long-sleeved shirts and carving our pumpkins, stores are breaking out the Christmas decorations. That means it's not too early to plan for holiday parties.

New Times' Sips and Sweets should be on your calendar as the fun alternative to your annual office potluck.

Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m., the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will transform into a winter wonderland right here in Miami. The best part? You'll be able to act like a kid in a candy store — if that kid just happens to like cocktails as much as cupcakes.

Devour all manner of desserts and treats from restaurants such as 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Ali's Sweet Treats, Amour de Miami, Cao Chocolates, the Brick Miami, Dough Miami, Dunkin' Donuts, Dylan's Candy Bar, Kravy Jerky, Pilo's Street Tacos, and Segrado Pastry.

Then sip adult beverages provided by Voga Italia Wine, Prescribed Spirits, Zamaca, Gemma di Luna, Diplomatico, Koloa, Fireball, Russian Standard, and Chila Orchata cinnamon cream rum.

Shop for holiday gifts at the vendor village, and bring an unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more and exchange it at the Toys for Tots station to receive a commemorative Sip cup for you to enjoy larger sips at the event.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now through November 5 at 10 p.m. Order now to get general-admission tickets for $30 and VIP tickets for $55. VIP ticketholders can enter the party early, at 7:30 p.m., and enjoy complimentary savory bites as a bonus.

New Times' Sips and Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $30 to $55 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

