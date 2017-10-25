New Times' Sips and Sweets: Early-Bird Tickets on Sale Now

Fall has officially arrived in Miami! And even as we're donning long-sleeved shirts and carving our pumpkins, stores are breaking out the Christmas decorations. That means it's not too early to plan for holiday parties.

New Times' Sips and Sweets should be on your calendar as the fun alternative to your annual office potluck.

Related Stories Halloween 2017: Miami Cocktail Guide

Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m., the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will transform into a winter wonderland right here in Miami. The best part? You'll be able to act like a kid in a candy store — if that kid just happens to like cocktails as much as cupcakes.