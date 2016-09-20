Miami's Ten Best Cafecito Windows

Cafe La Llave at El Exquisito. Marvin Tapia

Coffee culture has long been a part of Miami. since the early influx of Hispanic and Cuban migrants. Only in Miami could we have a movement like 3:05 Cafecito, proclaimed by the City of Miami, as a coffee break meant to happen at 3:05 p.m And, while Miami's coffee has evolved with craft shops like Panther Coffee and Alaska Coffee Roasters serving up single origin imports, a sweet, strong colada is what we crave for a caffeinated pick-me-up.

Below are some of Miami’s top ventanillas to get your cafecito on, where getting a quick cup of java never has to cost seven bucks.





Owner Jose Pla (right) with grandson Giancarlo Morera and son Omar. Giancarlo Morera

10. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop

Enriquetas seems to remain a constant in the ever-changing Wynwood neighborhood. Owner Jose Pal can often be seen at the register checking out regulars, and his daughters Leidys and Belkis are said to know everyone by name. Patrons from neighboring areas visit for croquetas and breakfast items, and the signature sandwiches also bring in crowds. The cafecito window usually has a line packed mostly around lunchtime, where tourists and locals happily wait in line for a café con leche or colada ($1.90).

Mary's Coin Laundry and Cafeteria employee behind their curbside ventanilla. Cathy Rodriguez

9. Mary's Coin Laundry and Cafeteria

Since 1982 Mary’s has been giving Miamians in the Grove a place to wash their clothes. Since 2001, however, that wash and fold also comes with a place to grab some food and a cafe con leche ($1.35) — which comes in handy when you're doing the laundry at 3 a.m.! The place is open 24 hours a day and on any given weekend you can spot after-hours clubbers sobering up on sandwiches or croquetas. There's also a small along the back of the counter where you can order cigarettes and aspirin — supplies all Miamian’s have needed at one point or another.

EXPAND Ventanilla of the Latin Cafe 2000 Hialeah location. Courtesy of Latin Cafe 2000

8. Latin Cafe 2000

As a place that’s known for having quick tasty Cuban food, Latin Cafe's croquetas, cafecitos, and timely service are the place to go to for every busy Hialean . In addition to staples like bistec de palomilla, there's a healthy menu called el Cubanito Saludable or the Healthy Cuban. The Hialeah location is being remodeled so patrons will enjoy a new look with their café con leche($1.54) andcolada ($1.44) in the coming weeks.

The ventanilla at Versailles. Cesar Sanchez

7. Versailles

Versailles has long been hot spot for social debate and the root essence of cafecito culture in Miami. Often seen as the unofficial “town square” for Cuban exiles. the restaurant opened in 1971 and has become of one of Miami’s most famous eateries and a "must" for every visitor to the city. “La Ventanita” at Versailles, is the ground zero for coffee culture in Miami, and the vasito will surely wake you up with its strong yet sweet taste. Sidle up to the cafecito window for a café con leche ($1.54)or colada ($1.44).

Ventanilla at La Carreta in Hialeah. Danny S.

6. La Carreta