Miami's Ten Best Cafecito Windows
Cafe La Llave at El Exquisito.
Marvin Tapia
Coffee culture has long been a part of Miami. since the early influx of Hispanic and Cuban migrants. Only in Miami could we have a movement like 3:05 Cafecito, proclaimed by the City of Miami, as a coffee break meant to happen at 3:05 p.m And, while Miami's coffee has evolved with craft shops like Panther Coffee and Alaska Coffee Roasters serving up single origin imports, a sweet, strong colada is what we crave for a caffeinated pick-me-up.
Below are some of Miami’s top
Owner Jose Pla (right) with grandson Giancarlo Morera and son Omar.
Giancarlo Morera
10. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop
Enriquetas seems to remain a constant in the ever-changing Wynwood neighborhood. Owner Jose Pal can often be seen at the register checking out regulars, and his daughters Leidys and Belkis are said to know everyone by name. Patrons from neighboring areas visit for croquetas and breakfast items, and the signature sandwiches also bring in crowds. The
Mary's Coin Laundry and Cafeteria employee behind their curbside ventanilla.
Cathy Rodriguez
9. Mary's Coin Laundry and Cafeteria
Since 1982 Mary’s has been giving Miamians in the Grove a place to wash their clothes. Since 2001, however, that wash and fold also comes with a place to grab some food and a cafe con leche ($1.35) — which comes in handy when you're doing the laundry at 3 a.m.! The place is open 24 hours a day and on any given weekend you can spot after-hours clubbers sobering up on sandwiches or croquetas. There's also a small along the back of the counter where you can order cigarettes and aspirin — supplies all Miamian’s have needed at one point or another.
Ventanilla of the Latin Cafe 2000 Hialeah location.
Courtesy of Latin Cafe 2000
8. Latin Cafe 2000
As a place that’s known for having quick tasty Cuban food, Latin Cafe's croquetas,
The ventanilla at Versailles.
Cesar Sanchez
7. Versailles
Versailles has long been hot spot for social debate and the root essence of
Ventanilla at La Carreta in Hialeah.
Danny S.
6. La Carreta
Though there are multiple locations, the La Carreta in Hialeah on West 16th Ave is the right place for conversation people watching. Located next to a senior’s apartment building you can spot
