GLAM's Vegan Jackfruit Tacos and Cashew Cheese Mean You Won’t Miss the Meat

GLAM is open in Midtown Miami Courtesy GLAM

At GLAM, chef Todd Erickson and designer Janette Miller have joined forces to create something entirely new for Midtown Miami — the most modern of spots where omnivores and vegans can sit side by side and leave equally satisfied.

Both warm-hearted, friendly, and fashionable, the co-creators are clearly in sync. Their efforts are all with one mission in mind: green living animals matter, which is what GLAM stands for, quite literally. GLAM is more than just a clever name; it’s an honest commitment to a better way of eating, living, and being.

And from the matte gold tableware to the meticulously plated entrees to the house-made accouterments — GLAM lives up to its moniker.

The menu, executed by chef de cuisine Nuno Grullon, features an array of options with an international flair. There are snacks, soups, flatbreads, bowls, desserts, and vegan beer and wine.

Jackfruit 'al pastor' taco. Photo by Hannah Sentenac

On the snack side, the jackfruit "al pastor" taco ($7) is a piquant mix of barbecued jackfruit, pineapple, red cabbage, tomatillo salsa, and a silken tofu cream. The jackfruit is a serious endeavor; the staff tosses it in onions, garlic and other spices, roasts it, then adds it to a big pot with more spices, beer, jalapeño, and caramelized pineapple before cooking it down. The final product is satisfying, savory, and incredibly meaty.

Cashew cheese plate. Photo by Hannah Sentenac

The cashew cheese platter ($12) features an impossibly creamy spread and ricotta paired with house-made pickled watermelon rind, chutney, and seeded crackers.

Farro risotto. Photo by Hannah Sentenac

For entrées, the farro risotto ($13) is loaded with a roasted wild mushroom ragout, charred fennel, and seasoned with white wine. The spaghetti and meatless balls ($11) features a hearty portion of spaghetti, chunky marinara, and uniquely nutty grain-bean "meat" balls.

Photo by Hannah Sentenac

A sweet-and-spicy chana masala ($12) is a flavorful mix of chickpeas, garam masala, mango, tomato chutney, and quinoa, all atop a crispy papadum.

Ube pie. Photo by Hannah Sentenac

For dessert, the ube pie ($6) is mildly sweet with a hint of nutmeg and spice. Made with violet-hued sweet potatoes, a gingersnap crumble, and gold flake topping, it's a photo-worthy end to your meal. There's also a matcha tea pots de crème ($6), a smooth custard made with matcha green tea, mango, passionfruit, and coconut.

GLAM is a setting for a quick before-work snack or a lengthy, multi-course dinner with friends. The space is small, but cozy and chic, accented in purple (Miller’s signature color) and always Instagrammable. Who would love it? Foodies — meat-eaters and plant-lovers alike.

The world needs more of Erickson’s plant-strong creations. We could all do a bit more green living — and animals do matter.

GLAM

3301 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-864-0590; glam-vegan.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

