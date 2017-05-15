Jeremiah Bullfrog Launches Cooking Show, Viewing Party Today at Boxelder

Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog (right) looks over pig parts during an episode of his cooking series, Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It. Photo courtesy of Complex Networks

Move over, Anthony Bourdain. Miami's Jeremiah Bullfrog is headed to Complex Networks with his own cutting-edge, travelogue cooking show, which debuts today.

Rapper Rick Ross' former chef, Bullfrog has done it all, from working in some of New York’s most exalted eateries, including Aquavit and staging at WD-50, to cooking for what are generally considered among the best restaurants in the world, including Spain's El Bulli and Copenhagen's Noma.

His local claim to fame, however, came in 2009, when he opened Gastropod Miami, a gourmet food truck housed in a vintage Airstream trailer.

So it seems only natural that Bullfrog is now the star of his own documentary-style cooking show aired by Complex Networks. The series, dubbed Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It, debuts today, May 15, on Complex.com and Verizon's go90 streaming service. Each episode is cut into three nine-minute miniepisodes that will go live every Monday through July 3.

"This is not your mother's cooking show," Bullfrog says. "I think it's really cool to focus on each city, go in to absorb the culinary culture, and put my own spin on things. We're redefining the genre and making some really great food in the process."

Each week, Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It will take the audience to a new city, where the chef will explore the local food scene. In each episode, Bullfrog will eat and cook his way through several iconic American cities, soaking up the food culture, and putting his unique street-style gourmet spin on local dishes for a final epic feast, complete with a step-by-step recipe tutorial.

Along the way, he'll enlist the help of fellow foodies, including members of the TURFinc entertainment dance company and Nina Compton, a former Top Chef competitor.

Over the course of the series, catch Bullfrog in New Orleans, cooking a creole-inspired spread for Big Freedia, known for pioneering that city's bounce style of hip-hop. He'll head to Atlanta to make soul food for rap artists and serve Mexican/Chinese fusion to hip-hop dancers in Oakland. You can also watch him prepare a five-course dinner for improv comics with the help of comedian Marz Timms in Chicago.

In the first episode, Bullfrog visits Wisconsin, where he hosts an epic tailgate feast during the football game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Along the way, the chef also visits the Underground Butcher in Madison to sample bratwurst made from scratch, as well as Clock Shadow Creamery in Milwaukee to pick up some of the city's famous Wisconsin cheddar. When game day arrives, his tailgate doesn't disappoint, offering a dish he'll show you how to make yourself: braunschweiger grilled cheese sandwiches and a bomb-ass potato salad.

If you'd like to meet Bullfrog and sample his famous sirloin-and-short-rib Mo'better burger (compliments of Babe Froman), head to Boxelder Craft Beer Market today from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. to attend the chef's official Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It premiere party. Admission costs $23. Visit the Facebook event page, or purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

During each episode, expect to see (and learn) plenty of insider foodie tips and get a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of a number of colorful celebrity locals. You might even see how to throw your own silent disco dinner party, just like the one Bullfrog creates and hosts alongside American DJ, producer, nightclub owner, and record label owner DJ Tittsworth during the chef's visit to Los Angeles.

"I'm stoked to share my culinary travels," Bullfrog says. "We're putting these dope food spots on the map, and I put my own spin on tasty local cuisines with the help of all the friends I met along the way. This show is the real-deal flavor of America."

