Dunkin' Donuts Delivers to Miami and Fort Lauderdale Through DoorDash App

Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

For the first time ever, Dunkin' Donuts is now available for delivery via DoorDash. Beginning on Wednesday, July 26, the food delivery app will deliver Dunkin' products across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Users can download DoorDash to order an array of Dunkin’ Donuts products directly to a desired location. Delivery is available from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will be made within 45 minutes or less.

Available eats and drinks include doughnuts, such as Boston Kreme, chocolate frosted, and blueberry cake, along with bacon, egg, and cheese bagels; hash browns; tropical mango smoothies; cold-brew coffee; and iced lattes.

Created in 2013, DoorDash, a California-based service, operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of 10 million orders.

This past February, the app launched in Miami, attracting users through restaurant partnerships with Doraku, Novecento, and Harry’s Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which never offered delivery until DoorDash came along.

In April, the app expanded its reach to northern Miami-Dade by servicing neighborhoods such as midtown, Little Haiti, and North Beach, as well as Broward County cities like Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Plantation, and Davie. It also acquired new restaurants too, including the Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, and New York Grilled Cheese, along with local eateries such as Ms. Cheezious, Poke Che, and Crust.

To get started with Dunkin' delivery, visit doordash.com/dunkin or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. For more information on Dunkin' Donuts, visit dunkindonuts.com.

