DoorDash Launches Today and Delivers Food From Meat Market, Taco Bell, and Other Eateries

Harry's Pizzeria is available on DoorDash. Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

From UberEats and Amazon Prime to Postmates and GrubHub, food delivery apps are ubiquitous in Miami. Today the Magic City gets one more. DoorDash promises speedy service throughout the greater Miami area.

Offering on-demand delivery from hundreds of restaurants, DoorDash promises to fulfill all orders in less than an hour and dash them straight to your doorstep.

Beginning today, delivery is available from an assortment of local restaurants in many Miami-Dade areas, including South Beach, downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Buena Vista, Little Havana, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay.

DoorDash secured partnerships with eateries such as Doraku, Novecento, and Harry’s Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which has never offered delivery until now. The app's national partnerships with P.F. Chang’s, the Cheesecake Factory, and Taco Bell also extend to the Miami area. Service is available daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are excited for Meat Market’s partnership and to extend our service to our customers,” says Sebastien Tribout, Meat Market's director of operations. "Now diners can enjoy the same great food and impeccable service with an even greater convenience.”

EXPAND Photo courtesy of DoorDash

To celebrate DoorDash’s launch, users can enjoy 99-cent delivery from more than 100 restaurant partners today until May. Additionally, the Cheesecake Factory and Meat Market are available for free delivery for a limited time.

The app is also offering special promotions for the first five Fridays following its launch. Now through March 10, snag exclusives such as half-pints of ice cream from Azucar and sushi burritos from Burrito San.

Created in 2013, the California-based technology company operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of 10 million orders since its inception.

Visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS for a list of participating restaurants.

