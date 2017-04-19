menu

Food Delivery Service DoorDash Expands to North Miami and Broward

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 9:18 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Ms. Cheezious is now available on DoorDash.
Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious
Food delivery services are nothing new in Miami, with companies like UberEats, Postmates, and Grubhub transporting everything from doughnuts to burgers from a restaurant to someone's doorstep.

As of February 2017, California-based service DoorDash joined in too, alluring potential customers through restaurant partnerships with Doraku, Novecento, and Harry’s Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which, until DoorDash, never offered delivery.

About two months since DoorDash's debut, the on-demand delivery app is expanding its reach to northern Miami, servicing neighborhoods such as Midtown, Little Haiti, and North Beach, as well as Broward County areas like Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Plantation, and Davie.

DoorDash has acquired new restaurants too, including Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, and New York Grilled Cheese, along with local eateries such as Ms. Cheezious, Poke Che, and Crust.

"After working as a restaurant consultant for more than ten years and running a delivery and takeout operation with more than 20 drivers I’ve decided to partner exclusively with DoorDash," owner/chef Klime Kovaceski says. "Their customer service is unparalleled.”

To celebrate the expansion, DoorDash will waive all delivery fees from its 150 restaurants. For new customers, snag $10 off any order of $20 or more through May 15 using the promo code "Ftlauderdash."

Offering on-demand delivery from hundreds of restaurants from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., DoorDash fulfills all orders in less than an hour. When the app launched in February, delivery was only available in southern Miami neighborhoods such as downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Buena Vista, Little Havana, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay.

Created in 2013, the technology company operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of 10 million orders since its inception.

Visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS for a list of participating restaurants.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

