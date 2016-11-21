Brickell's Da Tang Unique Reopens with Duck and More Dim Sum

Pork soup dumplings. Image by Zachary Fagenson

More than half a year after closing to overhaul its menu and kitchen, Brickell Chinese spot Da Tang Unique reopened last month with a more approachable, partially westernized menu.

Gone are the fatty duck wings, the sea cucumber shreds sautéed in a fermented seafood tinged XO sauce, and the cumin-dusted lamb ribbons wrapped up in thin pancakes. In their place, find an extensive list of dim sum offerings available throughout the day and night. The four-page menu is now also broken down like takeout Chinese menus with separate sections for chicken, pork, seafood, and vegetables.

Skip the satay. Image by Zachary Fagenson

New Times visited Da Tang for a complimentary preview earlier this week to see how the place has changed after issuing a glowing review in March that came out the same week the restaurant announced its temporary closure.

At first glance, much is the same. Jarring crimson walls, weathered-looking lattices, and Chinese pottery still fill the 120 seat establishment. One night back in February when I visited Da Tang for a review, my table was one of only two seated. On another, myself and a friend were the only ones in the house.

This Thursday only three tables were occupied, a fact that was masked by a boisterous networking crowd of suits sipping ginger-laced mojitos.

Da Tang's new clam dumplings ($5.99) seemed devoid of the meaty shellfish. Image by Zachary Fagenson

The place is owned by Chinese businessman Shanjie Li, whose American Da Tang Group oversees a fleet of companies seeking to advance the most populous nation's business interests abroad. The firm owns real estate, golf resorts, and yacht clubs and consults Chinese clients on everything from immigration to legislation. Li is also general manager of a development company, tied to China's housing authority, that's spending tens of millions of dollars on prime Miami real estate to build high-rise condominiums. When it first opened, Da Tang Unique seemed to be a place where Li could offer clients, investors, perhaps even Chinese government officials a taste of home.

There are still bits of it in the new menu, but they're hiding in between the dry-as-jerky chicken satay ($9.25) and hunks of deep fried lobster tail ($39.99) meat gripped by a cloying "spicy szechuan sauce." A similar concoction is doled out onto crispy eggplant ($12.95) that appear as thumb-sized spears entombed in a crackly shell. Without that sauce, they'd be fine.

"Hedgehog-like" pork buns ($4.79) looked pretty enough, but wrapped a too-tough dough around a bland pork meatball. Image by Zachary Fagenson

The pork soup dumplings ($15.99) are a serviceable option and filled with intense ginger and pork fat notes. The skins are a little thicker than usual but there's no shortage of slick broth that comes gushing out of them at first bite. Lotus-wrapped sticky rice ($3.99) arrives unpacked and topped with chicken, egg, shrimp, mushrooms and a squiggle of what seemed to be Kewpie mayonnaise. The finishing was reminiscent of the the Japan's okonomiyaki.

Da Tang's sticky rice seemed to have a Japanese influence. Image by Zachary Fagenson

Alongside those two, the crispy duck ($25.95) is one of the best options on the menu. Half a duck's work of meat, fat, and crispy skin are separated from the carcass. It's far more affordable than the "Beijing duck" (half for $50, whole for $75) which is a more opulent affair presented tableside with hoisin sauce and scallions all to be wrapped up in thin pancakes. It seems possibly the crispy duck meat is culled from the same batches the kitchen uses to make its duck shred dumplings ($5.99), duck buns ($8.99), and crispy duck salad ($12.95).

Crispy duck. Image by Zachary Fagenson

It's hard to tell whether all of these changes will improve Da Tang's fortunes. From the dearth of customers on a recent weeknight it seems things might be grim. But hey, at least Brickell has an affordable duck dish (it's a $92 right up the street at Komodo) and soup dumplings for the moment.

