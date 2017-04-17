Anheuser-Busch to Open Boutique Brewery in Wynwood
Veza Sur, a partnership between Bogota Beer Company and 10 Barrel Brewing, will open in Wynwood.
Courtesy of Bogota Beer Company
Anheuser-Busch InBev is adding another brand to its craft-and-import-focused, "high-end" portfolio with the launch of
Veza Sur is set to open at 55 NW 25th St. early this summer. The 10,000-square-foot space will include a 15-barrel DME brewhouse and a 5,000-square-foot taproom with a terrace.
The brewery gets its name from a mashup of "
Shortly after, they learned that Berny Silberwasser, founder of Bogota Beer Company, was looking to start a project in Miami. The result is the soon-to-open
Barry Silberwasser,
The Cox brothers are excited to be a part of the Miami beer scene. "Jeremy and I have always been entrepreneurs, with a passion
Veza Sur cofounder and master brewer Asbjorn Gerlach has quite a resumé. The founder of Kross Brewery, the second-largest brewery in Chile, the German native brings more than two dozen years of
Gerlach will concentrate on eight beers to start, including two
The taproom will have as many as 18 taps serving beer in what the company says will be a laid-back setting with a Latin vibe. The taproom will offer multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas and a garden.
In addition to offering its beers, Veza Sur will brew its own version of
Veza Sur will also offer michelada — the hangover cure made with beer, lime juice, peppers, and spices — in its taproom.
