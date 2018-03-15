Miami Woman Who Ran Animal Rescue Accused of Starving 18 Cats to Death

Cheryn Smilen seemed like someone who cared deeply about South Florida's stray cat population. She helped the Cat Network with its sterilization efforts, fed cats for friends while they were out of town, and ran her own rescue where she listed dozens of cats available for adoption.

So the rest of the cat activist community was stunned when word got out that Smilen had been arrested for 18 counts of animal cruelty. They were even more shocked when they heard about the horrors found inside her efficiency apartment: Cats were decomposing, litter boxes were overflowing, and food was nowhere to be found. The few skeletal felines that were still alive had been feeding off the dead.

"She lived a double life," says Yatir Nitzany, an animal lover involved in volunteer work with strays. "We all thought that she was doing good."