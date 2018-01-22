Hispanic Voters Will Never Elect a Black Miami-Dade County Mayor

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez once again has proven he doesn't care about African-Americans unless he needs our vote.

The county mayor was a no-show at a January 16 community meeting to address the epic gun violence that is plaguing Northwest Miami-Dade, home to a majority of the county's black residents. His honor didn't even bother to send a representative. That's how much lack of respect he has for us.

When he was seeking reelection in 2012, Gimenez showed up at every rally and black church to drum up endorsements. Though the black vote can push a candidate over the top in a countywide election, we somehow always select the best Cuban candidate. And once the Cuban candidate wins, he tosses the African-American community into the garbage. All we get in return is a giant F-you.