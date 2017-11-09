 


Trump Threatens North Korea, but 3,000 Hialeah Gardens Students Want PeaceEXPAND
John Lennon Foundation

Trump Threatens North Korea, but 3,000 Hialeah Gardens Students Want Peace

Chuck Strouse | November 9, 2017 | 10:42am
AA

Just hours after President Donald Trump threatened war on North Korea, 3,000 people formed a huge human peace sign at Hialeah Gardens High School.

The symbol wasn't a protest, and Trump's name never came up, but the message was unmistakeable: War is not something anyone wants.

"The majority of people are interested in peace," says Brian Rothchild, codirector of John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which organized the gathering. "The mission is that there are adults that think and care about peace. Mostly, we want to plant that seed in our young people."

Early Wednesday, during a speech in South Korea, Trump threatened to obliterate North Korea if what he called "nuclear provocation" didn't cease. It was a smoother version of his tweet threatening North Korea with "fire and fury."

"The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer; they are putting your regime in grave danger," Trump said during an address before South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul. "Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face... North Korea is a hell that no person deserves."

Rothchild hadn't heard the Trump speech. For 20 years, he has been traveling America in a bus to speak with schools about music and to empower students with Lennon's message. He began organizing the human peace symbols several years ago. There have been about 30 across the nation. Wednesday's gathering was the second-largest. The biggest was in Central Park, not far from where Lennon was murdered by a crazed gunman.

The human peace signs are meant to address not only foreign conflicts but also domestic violence such as police shootings and mass murders such as the one that killed 26 in a Texas church this week.

"We want to change the narrative," Rothchild says.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

