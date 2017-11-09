Trump Threatens North Korea, but 3,000 Hialeah Gardens Students Want Peace

Just hours after President Donald Trump threatened war on North Korea, 3,000 people formed a huge human peace sign at Hialeah Gardens High School.

The symbol wasn't a protest, and Trump's name never came up, but the message was unmistakeable: War is not something anyone wants.

"The majority of people are interested in peace," says Brian Rothchild, codirector of John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which organized the gathering. "The mission is that there are adults that think and care about peace. Mostly, we want to plant that seed in our young people."