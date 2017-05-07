Here Are the Worst Ideas the Florida Legislature Proposed This Year

Well, we've pretty much survived another 60-day Florida State Legislative session. As in most years, this lawmaking period involved hatred toward immigrants, crazy ideas about guns, extremely mean and regressive laws aimed at drug addicts, rules designed to destroy the environment, and the liberal application of the N-word. Sure, some good things happened this year — a few laws designed to help ease the pain of the War on Drugs and police state were passed, and the legislature did approve a historic deal to help revive the Everglades.

But for the most part, lawmaking in Tallahassee this year involved tossing a bunch of legal nightmares at the wall, sacrificing a few orphans to Moloch, the Biblical god of child-sacrifice, and hoping nobody notices your terrible idea before it gets written into law. Here's what the cretins managed to slip past us this year:

The awful ideas that passed, but await Gov. Rick Scott's signature:

1. A bill ratcheting up the drug war, which imposes harsher fines on drug addicts caught with fentanyl

2. A half-billion cut to Medicaid, including a $157 million cut to South Florida hospitals

3. A ridiculous bill letting public-school parents object to the science in their kids' science books

4. A bill to exempt 2.7 million criminal records from public view

5. Making the Stand Your Ground law even stronger (although lawmakers tempered the bill's language slightly)

The ones that didn't:

6. A medical marijuana bill that banned all forms of marijuana ingestion, and then was amended to still ban smokeable pot

7. Bringing guns into airports



8. A blatantly unconstitutional bill increasing the penalties for crimes committed by undocumented people

9. Forcing local citizens to pay for electricity companies' random fracking projects across the country

10. A bill forcing Medicaid recipients to work for their health care

11. A 20-week abortion ban

And, of course, one of the craziest things ever proposed by a sitting lawmaker:

12. Asking the federal government to completely abolish the U.S. Supreme Court and federal judicial system

