The Buffalo Bills Have the Worst Fans in the NFL

The Miami Dolphins travel to Buffalo this Saturday for a huge-ass 1 p.m. game against the Bills. That makes this as good a time as any to remind you of something that you no doubt have been fully aware of forever: Buffalo Bills fans are legitimately the craziest group of assholes in the NFL and they are scaring the rest of us.

This Zubaz-wearing, ABC-plastic-jug-chugging mess of a fan base throws tailgates that look like the unholy offspring of Wrestlemania and a Donald Trump rally. They appear to be woefully unaware that "Jackass" stopped taking video submissions years ago.

The fact that Buffalo Bills fans are a disgusting bunch is nothing new — Dolphins fans were keenly aware of this decades ago — but it's worth taking a stroll down the Buffalo Bills fan shenanigans Hall of Fame wing before the Dolphins make their annual trip to their homeland. Tailgates are known to be a place where lines get crossed, but Buffalo Bills fans pick up that line, roll weed in it, and smoke it.

The list of reasons Bills fans have appeared on Deadspin for over the last few years is actually quite impressive; they've been caught on video screwing each other's brains out in broad daylight at a tailgate and dropping full- trou and exposing their pasty-white asses like a four-year-old to take a piss in some bushes. They got caught doing Scarface rails in the crowd during a game, slap boxing the shit out of each another just because, crashing their stupid faces into a parked bus, jumping off things into tables, sticking fingers in each other's asses in the crowd, and drinking booze out of each other's butts.

That's a paragraph full of some twisted shit, man! Dolphins fans might get into a fist fight here and there, but at least they are good at hiding their cocaine. To be fair, some of these do seem like a good time, and it's possible others just are how people roll in Buffalo. I can't be sure, but it's quite possible that in Buffalo drinking Fireball out of a woman's ass is considered a sign of endearment. We don't want to go stepping on other's cultural beliefs, so we will let that one slide.

Buffalo Bills fans finest moment, however, may have come this season against the New England Patriots. A super-classy (and let's be honest, hilarious) Bills fan threw a dildo-and-balls right onto the field, right into the middle of a play. Yup, a Bills fan smuggled a huge ol' plastic dick and balls in his pocket or his girl's purse. This actually makes us wonder if security is so used to finding dildos on Bills fans that they didn't see anything weird about it.