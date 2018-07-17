Sea-Level Rise Could Knock Out Miami's Internet Connectivity, Researchers Warn

Maybe you think you can live just fine in the postapocalyptic future that Americans are creating by pumping carbon emissions into the air. You're OK with the dead trees, the flooded city streets, the extinct alligators. You'll be cool living life in your windowless bunker and traveling across town in a series of air-conditioned tunnels and makeshift fishing boats, as long as you can still stream Netflix, play the virtual-reality sequel to Fortnite, and — let's be real here — stream high-def porn in order to avoid thinking about how humanity has melted the Earth into a wasteland.

Well, in a bit of news that might be the absolute last straw for some climate-change deniers, it turns out sea-level rise might very well knock out Miami's internet infrastructure. According to a new, peer-reviewed study from a group of University of Oregon and University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, sea-level rise threatens the world's buried, internet-carrying cables and wires — and the three American cities most at risk are Seattle, New York, and, of course, Miami.

"The results of our analysis show that climate-change-related sea level incursions could have a devastating impact on Internet communication infrastructure even in the relatively short term," the authors warn. "In particular, we find that 1,186 miles of long-haul fiber conduit and 2,429 miles of metro fiber conduit will be underwater in the next 15 years. Similarly, we find that 1,101 termination points will be surrounded by sea water in the next 15 years. Given the fact that most fiber conduit is underground, we expect the effects of sea level rise could be felt well before the 15-year horizon."