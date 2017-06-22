Miami Could Have 200 "Deadly Heat" Days Every Year by 2100

Photo by joiseyshowaa / Flickr

Some of Miami's business and political elite have argued that since it might be impossible to stop the effects of climate-change, we should let the city flood, capitalize on it, and perhaps become a 21st-Century Venice. The idea seems sort of quaint: Instead of attracting tourists to our beaches, people would visit to experience a Modern Atlantis, a city of canals at the southern tip of America. Vanity Fair has reported that some Miami high-rises are now being built with "washout floors" designed to take consistent flooding.

What those projections miss, however, is the fact that the city is also going to get really, awfully, extremely hot by the end of this century. So hot, in fact, that a University of Hawaii study published this week in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Climate Change warns that the Southern tip of Florida could face 100 to 200 "deadly heat" days per year by the year 2100. Miami is already an inhospitably hot and humid place from May through August, and in less than 100 years, summers in this city might start to feel like the balmy, breezy, surface of Venus.

"An increasing threat to human life from excess heat now seems almost inevitable, but will be greatly aggravated if greenhouse gases are not considerably reduced," the study says.

The researchers confirmed a previous report published by the website Climate Central last year, which warned of virtually the exact same problem arising. That study noted that Miami faces the highest increase in extra-hot days when compared to any other city in the U.S., and ranked third worst when it came to the highest expected increase in dangerous heat-index days behind two other Florida cities. At the time, the Herald noted that heat kills more people than any other weather event, including floods.

The study warns that days hotter than 37 degrees Celsius — 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, the optimum human body temperature — can start to cause a body to overheat. But there's a reason cities like Miami are likely going to be worse off than desert communities like Phoenix: On high-humidity days, the study says sweating becomes less effective, and doesn't cool you off as fast due to the amount of water already in the air. As such, "deadly heat" conditions can arise, even if the outside temperature is lower than 37 degrees Celsius.

"These properties help to explain why the boundary at which temperature becomes deadly decreases with increasing relative humidity and why in our results some heat mortality events occurred at relatively low temperature," the study says.

The study then provides a breakdown on which areas will start to get cooked by 2100. Miami fares the worst of any area in the country. The charts compare the world's historical number of "deadly heat" days with a low, medium, and high estimate for the number of sweltering days by the 22nd Century. The worst-case scenario shows South Florida lit a burnt shade of orange, which means the area could face up to 200 deadly-heat days — almost two-thirds of the year.

Nature Climate Change

The study also suggests that some of the world's poorest countries are also about to get cooked: Some sections of Latin America, South America, Central Africa, and South Asia could exist under deadly-heat conditions year-round by the end of the century.

In April, a study also published in Nature warned that at least 2.5 million Miamians could become refugees, and be forced to move to other parts of the U.S., thanks solely to climate-change related flooding. The new study shows again that the 2.5 million figure might be a conservative estimate when heat is factored in as well.

"Our study underscores the current and increasing threat to human life posed by climate conditions that exceed human thermoregulatory capacity," the researchers warned this week.

