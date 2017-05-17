Recent College Grads Can Only Afford Two Percent of Miami's Rental Market

EXPAND Daniel Zimmermann via Flickr Creative Commons

There comes a point in one's life when people get tired of living in six-person apartments, swatting flies from the leftover pastelitos your roommate left congealing on the table, and picking up after the feral cats your other housemate insists on bringing into your tiny space. For a huge number of people, that desire comes right after college ends.

But according to stats real-estate site Trulia released last week, a scant 2.2 percent of Miami's rental market is affordable to recent college graduates. That stat that should unite both affordable-housing advocates and the city's Republican political class, which is hell-bent on attracting young tech and science graduates to turn Miami into more than just a tourism-and-real-estate town.

According to Trulia, Miami's relative lack of affordability for young, ostensibly middle-class college kids ranks eighth-worst in America, behind Los Angeles, Bridgeport, Connecticut, San Diego, Boston, and Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida. (A few of the cities on the list, like Fort Myers, are mostly retirement communities, which explains why college kids aren't their target rental demographic. The same can't be said for Miami.)

"For new graduates, one option is to move back home: increasingly, young adults are living with their parents, especially if they don’t have a job," Trulia's researchers wrote online. "For others, though, the post-college launch often starts with relocation: 31 percent of recent college grads moved to a new home in the past year, compared with 11 percent of adults overall. These educated young adults are particularly prone to move for a job or a job search. Whereas just 1.4 percent of all adults moved in the past year to take or look for a new job, 6.2 percent of young college grads did – that’s more than four times the rate of adults overall."

% of rentals affordable to new college grads

LA 1%

SF, Boston or Miami 2%

NY or Portland 3%

Denver 4%

Seattle 8%https://t.co/So6yPNRUcu pic.twitter.com/Ts3DxPecj5 — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) May 10, 2017

Trulia's new study adds to the pile of research that shows Miami's uber-expensive real-estate market is unremittingly cruel to young people. Miami has led the nation in the number of young people living with their parents for the last three years running. And that number is actually increasing. Miami is also consistently ranked one of the least-affordable cities for Millennials, in general, and as having one of the worst job-markets for Millennials in the country.

Oh, and home prices are so expensive that ownership is all-but-unattainable for recent grads, too.

Thanks to interference from the county's powerful class of billionaire developers and lobbyists, who are open about the fact that they can make more money selling fourth homes to Saudi oil barons than they can by selling modestly priced units to biology majors, the city is not building anywhere near the number of affordable housing units it should. Trulia's study confirms, yet again, that this takes an economic toll on the town: Cash-squeezed college grads can't start new businesses, spend money at new restaurants, or (in many cases) afford health-care. Plus, they've got student debt to deal with.

The silver lining here is at least college grads tend to be mobile and able to at least hunt for jobs elsewhere. As today's Miami Herald illustrates, the city's ridiculous combination of high rents, weak unions, awful traffic, and garbage public transit have created a system in which 80 percent of Miami Beach's hospitality workers live far from town. Many are forced to commute anywhere from two to four hours per day for work on city buses, waking up at 4:30 a.m. in order to scrub hotel rooms or fold towels for eight to twelve hours, only to take a bus home by 7 or 8 at night. One woman the Herald profiled says she only gets two hours of family time after work each night before having to go to bed to start her day up all over again. It's hell.

At least college grads aren't trapped in that particular capitalist nightmare? No, it's impossible to draw silver linings from any of this. Miami needs way more affordable housing.

