Miami Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart Voted to Repeal Obamacare

Carlos Curbelo (left) and Mario Diaz-Balart. U.S. House of Representatives

Before voting to rip health care away from millions of people — the sort of thing that will kill people, including your grandparents and children — two South Florida congressmen treated the decision with the relative seriousness of choosing who they're going to take to senior prom.

As House Republicans rushed a vote on an amended Affordable Care Act repeal bill that the public has yet to read, and the Congressional Budget Office has not yet reviewed, Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart remained two of the last remaining congressional Republicans who had not yet revealed how they were going to vote. They each played coy with a vote that impacts millions of lives — before each electing to vote for the measure around 2:20 p.m. today.

Both men represent districts that rely heavily on Obamacare subsidies: A study released earlier this year showed that Miami, as a whole, contains more Affordable Care Act Exchange patients than any other city in America. And, for that reason, virtually all Miami's congresspeople have remained ambivalent about repealing the plan since Trump administration spokesman Sean Spicer first bragged about how little paper the AHCA used earlier this year.

Veteran congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen — who announced last week that she's retiring, thus untethering her from the current stream of human-killing evil spewing from the House GOP — said she was opposed to the repeal the first time, and announced this week that she's still opposed. She voted against the measure today.

In the lead-up to the vote, Curbelo and Diaz-Balart were not so forthcoming. Curbelo did stand against the measure in February. But, as protests raged outside his district office (organizers today staged a "death-in" by lying outside his front door and reminding him that the AHCA will kill people), Curbelo refused to announce whether he'd jump on board the new version of the bill. Yesterday, Curbelo said the AHCA "in its current form fails to sufficiently protect Americans with pre-existing conditions," strongly hinting that he's voting No. But something apparently changed the congressman's mind in the last 24 hours.

I just reiterated to @HouseGOP leaders that #AHCA in its current form fails to sufficiently protect Americans with pre-existing conditions — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) May 3, 2017

Constituents stage die-in outside office of @RepCurbelo to symbolize thousands that could die in district from losing insurance #VoteNoACHA pic.twitter.com/FjVSwEz37G — Tomas Kennedy (@Tomaskenn) May 4, 2017

Diaz-Balart, meanwhile, acted like his vote is roughly was important as that of a judge on the Voice.

"At this stage I want to keep you guys guessing," he told congressional reporters this morning, in a statement so tone-deaf he could make a killing as a Ludwid von Beethoven impersonator.

As of 1:04 p.m., Diaz-Balart still allegedly hadn't made up his mind — with roughly an hour to go before the vote was scheduled.

"At this stage I want to keep you guys guessing," Florida Rep. Mario Diaz Balart said on his vote. — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) May 4, 2017

Of course, this is Mario Diaz-Balart we're talking about, which means h was less likely ruminating on the morality of tearing away health coverage from millions of defenseless Americans, and more likely calling his congressional pals to see what sort of deal he can possibly cut that will get him the most bang for his voting buck. In March, Diaz-Balart was caught all-but-openly shopping his initial AHCA vote, in exchange for assurances from the Trump Administration that the president would crack down on the Castro regime in Cuba and reverse President Obama's diplomatic concessions to the Caribbean country. Diaz-Balart denied the charge, but both the New York Times and Miami Herald reported that his office was, in fact, angling for some sort of deal.

One Cuban-American political insider in Miami, who asked to remain anonymous, also told New Times that the congressman's actions were "a pretty blatant example of political prostitution."

With mere minutes to go before the House calls a vote on a health-care bill that has not been publicly available for more than 24 hours, celebrities and political activists across the country were urging people to call the offices of both Curbelo and Diaz-Balart — though, it seems, it's entirely possible both congressmen simply didn't want to overplay their hands before the vote came down.

You need to call these members right now:



Curbelo (202) 225-2778

Diaz-Balart (202) 225-4211

Roskam (202) 225-4561 #voteNO #Trumpcare https://t.co/w6ldoYrSaJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 4, 2017

It's unlikely the measure passes through the Senate, where the GOP will need to muster 60 votes to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act. But Curbelo sits in a district that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Diaz-Balart's district only went Trump by roughly five points. Those voters are unlikely to forget the lawmakers' choices today.

This post has been updated to reflect both congressmen's votes.

