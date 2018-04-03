Miami Cops Pose as Uber Drivers and Families in Unmarked Cars

Around 5 p.m. yesterday in Liberty City, a New Times staffer drove past a white Toyota Camry sedan with an Uber sticker on its windshield.

Seconds later, red and blue lights flashed from inside the vehicle. The seeming Uber ride was actually an undercover patrol car almost certainly belonging to the Miami Police Department, and it was pulling over someone driving a silver Nissan Maxima sedan near NW 54th Street and NW Seventh Avenue. The Camry was clearly an undercover cop car — lights were mounted in the front and back windows, and two uniformed police officers stepped out of the vehicle.

The New Times employee then watched a red undercover Nissan Murano SUV (with "family" stick figures on the rear window) roll up behind the fake Uber. The staffer saw the officers remove a gun from the silver Maxima. It's unclear if anyone was arrested.