Now the Marlins Are Suing a Fan to Seize His $725,000 Building

Tens of thousands of baseball fans, officials and journalists have arrived in Miami today for one reason: To see the worst owner in professional sports for themselves. The internet swelled this weekend with think pieces about garbage can human Jeffrey Loria — and that was before his walking fratboy smirk of a team president David Samson rudely disinvited the mayor from an event yesterday.

So how could Loria further embarrass Major League Baseball before the All-Star Game tomorrow? Well, here's a hell of a good way: By taking a fan to court to try to seize his property.

That's exactly what Loria is doing according to court records obtained by Miami New Times. Loria's team is suing a fan named Kenneth Sack in Broward County Courts to seize a $725,000 building he owns in Oakland Park — all as part of the same ugly dispute that has led the team to sue at least nine season ticket holders and luxury suite owners since 2003.

It's almost unheard of for professional sports teams to sue their own fans. Going even further to ask a judge to take away a fan's property is the kind of supremely petty move that only Loria's regime could cook up.

"I don't understand why Major League Baseball continues to allow Jeffrey Loria to behave like this," says Daniel Rose, an attorney representing another former season ticket holder locked in a legal battle with the team. "At the end of the day, what is the motive to go after fans like this? It just shows their greed and a complete lack of respect for their fan base."

The Fish's rash of lawsuits against their own fans all stem from season ticket packages sold in 2012 for the first year of the team's new Little Havana stadium (a ridiculously terrible deal that will cost taxpayers $2 billion and led to the county mayor being recalled.) The team asked fans to sign contracts for three or four years worth of season tickets, sweetened with promises like pre- and post-game buffets and private parking.

But many longtime fans say that when the team tanked on the field and attendance sagged during that inaugural season in Marlins Park, the Fish reneged on those promises. The parking spaces and private entrances disappeared and the buffet was stocked with crappy paninis night after night, they say.

"I didn't want my money back or anything, but I said, 'Please give me back the stuff you promised,'" longtime fan Mickey Axelband told New Times last year. "The answer I got back was basically, 'Yeah, we know we took it all away, but tough shit.' "

So many fans like Axelband and Sack decided not to honor their written commitment to buy more season tickets. Across professional sports, fans often decide to walk away from long-term season ticket promises — nearly every other team walks away rather than endure the nightmare P.R. of waging legal fights against the fans who support their club.

But the Marlins aren't an ordinary team. And Loria has repeatedly made it clear that he could care less what his team's fans think about him. So starting in 2013, the team began suing anyone who walked away after the first round of season tickets.

Like Axelband, Sack signed a four-year contract for season tickets in 2012 at $16,200 per ticket for a total price of $129,6000. Sack, who lives in Colorado but has a home in Palm Beach, paid the full $32,400 for the first season but then wanted to walk away. The team sued him in December 2014 for the remaining $97,200.

But like Axelband, Sack argued the team had failed to live up to its side of the bargain. The "Marlins failed to honor its commitments", his attorney argued in a November 2015 filing. (Neither Sack nor his attorney returned messages from New Times to comment on this story.)

In January, the team won a default judgment against Sack for the full $97,200, but his attorney appealed, arguing that he'd missed key hearings and filings after suffering a heart attack and spending months in the hospital. That civil case remains open.

But in the meantime, the team has used that default judgment to try to nab a building owned by Sack. On March 12, the team filed a foreclosure proceeding for a commercial building Sack owns in Oakland Park, arguing that they can seize the property to fulfill the $97,200 he owes the team. Oddly, county property appraisers say the building at 5090 N. Dixie Highway is actually worth $725,000.

A spokesperson for the Marlins didn't immediately respond to a message from New Times about the lawsuit.

It bears repeating, as MLB turns its eyes to Little Havana for tonight's Home Run Derby and tomorrow's All-Star Game, that the city has utterly rejected Loria and his team. Despite their gorgeous new home park, the Fish are dead last in the National League in attendance. As of this morning, more than 1,000 tickets remain for sale for the All-Star Game.

Loria is deep into negotiations to sell the team, though will almost certainly wait until after this season ends to sign on the dotted line because this is the final year where he'd have to share five percent of profits with the taxpayers he bilked to get his ballpark.

The Marlins have so deeply ruined the relationship with their fans that it's a fair question whether professional baseball can ever recover in Miami. For now, be warned: Don't sign any contracts with the Fish unless you're ready for them to come after your property if things go sour.

"I'm baffled why Major League Baseball is just sitting back with their heads in the sand while Jeffrey Loria treats his own fans like this," Rose says.

