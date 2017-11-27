Miami Dolphins Fans Were Not Happy About Getting a Free Frosty During Sunday's Blowout

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins fans were treated to a fifth straight loss, this time an embarrassing, 35-17 bore-fest with the hated New England Patriots.
On Monday, Dolphins fans are being treated to a free Frosty. Seems like a fair trade, to be honest.
Late in the game, with the Dolphins down multiple scores, the team tweeted out the exciting news that Dolphins fans can roll by any Wendy's location Monday to pick up
As you might have predicted, Dolphins fans weren't exactly in the mood to be bribed or cheered up with a shitty frozen dessert.
TD = Free Frosty.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 26, 2017
Get your Free Frosty at @Wendys tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dTXkGGPuEa
Ima need this free frosty for my extreme depression— Finszone (@finszone) November 26, 2017
@Wendy's— Seth Allan Nordin (@sethn831) November 26, 2017
Y'all frosties ain't got nothin on how cold the Dolphins offense is rn
Frosty!???? You should return our money for selling us this garbage you call a professional football team! I’m not kidding!— Ragman (@rag67man) November 26, 2017
Drown your sorrows with a free frosty... This team is so bad that only a frosty can make things better— Marcio Moerbeck (@moerbeck) November 26, 2017
Delete this— Muscle Wilson (@hennehill) November 26, 2017
Free Frosty’s ? Donate them. Fire Gase and his clowns. That’s thanks— Shawn Koroluk (@ShawnKoroluk) November 26, 2017
We dont give a fuck about frosties !!!— ⓟ (@AA_Ventura99) November 26, 2017
This is a joke right?— FL (@_FFate) November 26, 2017
The Dolphins' season is over. For real this time. It's a wrap. They're 4-7, so you're free to schedule your weddings, bat mitzvahs, and birthday parties for all Sundays in January.
Why not start early and skip the rest of the games? Do something nice with your significant other. Take the kids to the park. Go for a jog with your dog. Sunday afternoons are so valuable — stop wasting them on the Miami Dolphins. Or don't. Totally up to you.
Don't forget to snag your free Frosty at Wendy's today, though. You might as well take it, because it's about the only good thing the Fins will give you this year.
