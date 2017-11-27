 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Miami Dolphins Fans Were Not Happy About Getting a Free Frosty During Sunday's Blowout
Morgan Coleman

Miami Dolphins Fans Were Not Happy About Getting a Free Frosty During Sunday's Blowout

Ryan Yousefi | November 27, 2017 | 8:30am
AA

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins fans were treated to a fifth straight loss, this time an embarrassing, 35-17 bore-fest with the hated New England Patriots.

On Monday, Dolphins fans are being treated to a free Frosty. Seems like a fair trade, to be honest.

Related Stories

Late in the game, with the Dolphins down multiple scores, the team tweeted out the exciting news that Dolphins fans can roll by any Wendy's location Monday to pick up a free Frosty thanks to a first-half touchdown by safety Rashad Jones. It was odd timing. Not only had the touchdown happened hours earlier, but also the Dolphins were in the process of getting their asses kicked.

As you might have predicted, Dolphins fans weren't exactly in the mood to be bribed or cheered up with a shitty frozen dessert.

The Dolphins' season is over. For real this time. It's a wrap. They're 4-7, so you're free to schedule your weddings, bat mitzvahs, and birthday parties for all Sundays in January.

Why not start early and skip the rest of the games? Do something nice with your significant other. Take the kids to the park. Go for a jog with your dog. Sunday afternoons are so valuable — stop wasting them on the Miami Dolphins. Or don't. Totally up to you.

Don't forget to snag your free Frosty at Wendy's today, though. You might as well take it, because it's about the only good thing the Fins will give you this year.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >