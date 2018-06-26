Years After Miami-Dade Promised New Houses, Seniors Are Stuck With I-95 in Their Backyard

Sybel W. Lee stomps her foot on the vinyl floor in her kitchen. On the wall hangs a sign: Love makes a house a home. But the truth is, this house stopped feeling like a home a long time ago.

Lee moves to another spot a couple of feet away and bounces on top of it.

"It's weak right here," she says before pointing to the edge of her cabinets. "Oh, and that's the rat infestation I had right there. That's what that bite mark there is about."

Lee's three-bedroom home on NW 100th Street, just west of Miami Shores, hasn't been the same since the state expanded I-95 into her backyard in the early '90s. The ground shifted, which disrupted her home's foundation and stirred up nearby rodent colonies. Polluted air leaked in and made the whole place smell like a gas station. Occasionally, cars flew off the road and through the flimsy chain-link fence separating the busiest highway in America from her neighborhood.

But the state's solution to the problem actually made her living situation even worse. In 2001, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) erected a 20-foot-tall concrete barrier just six feet from Lee's back door — almost close enough for her to reach out and touch. The wall's construction damaged her septic system so badly she could no longer flush toilet paper. Terrified that an 18-wheeler would smash through the barrier and into her home, she stopped cooking at her stove and strategically timed her showers around rush hour, because her kitchen and bathroom are the closest rooms to the interstate.

"This project here, I call it the I-95 Nightmare," says Lee, a 73-year-old adult educator with short cropped hair and chunky brown eyeglasses. "My whole life has adapted to their inconvenience on me."

Worst of all, Lee was supposed to have moved to a quieter neighborhood years ago. In 2002, Lee says, the county agreed to buy her property and the properties of two neighbors, Mary Anne McMinn and Nathaniel Williams, so they could be relocated to safer housing. But for some reason, that never happened.

More than 15 years later, next to a highway carrying 325,000 vehicles per day, the seniors are still living in crumbling homes where they breathe noxious fumes and shell out $1,300 every time their plumbing gets backed up. All three have suffered from chronic health problems they attribute to the interstate, including blackouts, difficulty breathing, and blurred vision.

"We're suffering in our golden years," Lee says. "This would have never been an issue had they done what they said. They just absolutely took advantage of us."

A New Times review of county records and emails shows exactly what a raw deal the homeowners got: After repeatedly promising to relocate the seniors, county officials instead used the money — nearly $800,000 — to beautify the Venetian Causeway and teach a class on pedestrian safety.

In a last-ditch attempt to escape the superhighway running through their backyards, Lee, McMinn, and Williams have filed a federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County and FDOT. Although it's been years since the original negotiation, the homeowners are unwilling to compromise on what they were promised — cash payments for the 2003 values of their properties, plus the full cost of relocation and damages.

But most of all, they simply want someone to be held accountable for their years of suffering.

"They're waiting for us to die off," Lee says. "They think they're gonna get away, but I'm not gonna let them get away. I don't care if it takes until I die."

After expanding I-95 in the '90s, the state built a noise barrier wall just six feet from Sybel W. Lee's house. Photo by Kristin Bjørnsen

Lee was 3 years old when her parents — a nurse and a truck driver — moved from North Carolina to Florida to be closer to family . For most of her childhood, she lived with her younger siblings and cousins in their grandmother's rented shotgun house in Overtown. She was halfway through high school at Booker T. Washington when her family was evicted to pave the way for I-95 in the early '60s.

"We moved from there to Brownsville," she says. "It interrupted my whole school life."

From the '20s through the '50s, Overtown was a thriving community of black nightclubs, theaters, restaurants, and churches. But after Florida plowed a highway straight through the neighborhood, Overtown was never the same.

At first, the state proposed running the interstate alongside the Florida East Coast Railway tracks into downtown Miami, a route through an industrial area that would have had little impact on housing. Instead, historian Marvin Dunn says, downtown business owners and the Chamber of Commerce pushed to move the expressway west into Overtown. By the time construction on the stretch between Fort Lauderdale and Miami was complete, an estimated 10,000 to 30,000 people in the mostly black neighborhood had been displaced.

"The decision to run the interstate through the black community was deliberate, intended to displace a large segment of the black population so that the valuable land on which Colored Town sat could be used to expand the downtown business district," Dunn writes in his 1997 book, Black Miami in the Twentieth Century.

After Lee and her family were forced out of their home, her life changed dramatically. To catch the bus from her new neighborhood, she woke at 5:30 each morning and had to walk home after school. In the 11th grade, she says, she dropped out after an older man she met on that after-school walk took advantage of her and she became pregnant.