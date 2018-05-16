Cheesecake Factory Says Miami MAGA Hat Incident Being "Overblown"

Is there a sadder sentence in the English language than "The Cheesecake Factory calls out a man for possibly lying during an appearance on the president's favorite cable-news TV show?" (No.) Can the news cycle in any way get dumber than "Conservatives are mad that a mediocre restaurant chain isn't sufficiently patriotic?" (The answer to that is probably yes, somehow.)

Today is now, officially, the darkest day of Donald Trump's first 16 months in office. Over the weekend, a Miami man, Eugenior Joseph, sent the right-wing blogosphere into a rage-spiral after he claimed Cheesecake Factory employees leered at him and "smacked their knuckles" around him, all because he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to the chain's Dadeland Mall location on Mother's Day. He says they were extra-upset because he is black.

Someone in Joseph's party called Miami-Dade County Police, who arrived at the restaurant, did nothing, and left, because it sure seemed like barely anything happened. This didn't stop Joseph from appearing today on Fox & Friends, one of our big baby president's only news sources, to complain about his alleged treatment at the goddam Cheesecake Factory. The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro's nonsense news site, broke the story and somehow claimed the employees had set up a "lynch mob" around the MAGA-wearing patron, and other right-wing outlets have claimed the incident was an "attack" — but many of these claims haven't held up under basic levels of scrutiny.