Hundreds Stuck on Causeways as Miami Beach Blocks Traffic From Returning

The sun is shining in South Florida, and the wind is beginning to die down. For the tens of thousands of Miami Beach residents who evacuated the barrier island before Hurricane Irma, it might seem like the perfect time to return home to assess damage and check out the neighborhood.

Don't do it. Miami Beach Police will not let you back onto the island. Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine has banned any vehicles from returning until noon Tuesday, and city officials say too many trees and power lines are down to allow any safe passage.

But hundreds of residents apparently didn't get that message. Huge lines of cars are now jammed on the 79th Street Causeway and all the other links to Miami Beach as police officers stop anyone from entering the city.