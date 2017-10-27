CIA Considered Bombing Miami and Killing Refugees to Blame Castro

This might come as a grave shock, but Donald Trump's bold promises earlier this week to finally blow the lid off the JFK assassination mystery by declassifying reams of secret documents turned out to be a gigantic tease. The National Archives ended up declassifying only a fraction of the JFK documents last night and mostly released details that had already been revealed.

Still, the 2,800 papers included in the new document dump confirm some salacious details of America's decades-long quest to kill or depose Fidel Castro — including a fairly shocking plan by the CIA to sow terror in Miami.

After Castro's revolution succeeded and thousands of Cubans fled to South Florida, the agency actually considered murdering a boatload of refugees, assassinating exile leaders, and planting bombs in Miami — all so they could blame the whole massacre on Castro.