If Miami Dolphins Draft Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill Is A Goner

ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay released his latest mock draft on Wednesday, and if he predictions come true, the Dolphins will be sending a clear message to Ryan Tannehill: Start looking for a good real estate agent, because your time in Miami is almost up. If McShay's prediction comes true and the Dolphins move from the eleventh overall spot to the six slot to draft Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield later this month, the Fins current starting quarterback should use the 2018 season to audition for another NFL team. Because the 2018 season will only be about whether or not he's worth anything to another team in a trade before Miami cuts him.

The Dolphins would reportedly have to give up as much as a third-round pick in this year's draft plus their first round pick next season to move up five spots to nab Mayfield. For a team like the Dolphins, which have a plethora of holes across their roster and a desperate need for more cheap young talent, that's a price worth paying only to get a new cornerstone of your team — not a backup quarterback.

Time will tell if Mayfield is more Drew Brees than Johnny Manziel, but the Dolphins front office doesn't have all that much time with a restless fan base. The only way to find out if Mayfield is the real deal is to let him play football soon. Unless the Dolphins plan to re-invent the NFL and deploy a two-quarterback system, that means Tannehill will either be cut next season or best-case scenario, traded to another team. In the meantime, drafting a high-priced backup is not exactly reassuring to a guy coming off knee surgery.