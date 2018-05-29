Hassan Whiteside Is Ruining His Trade Value by Complaining About the Heat

Hassan Whiteside isn't happy with the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat isn't happy with Hassan Whiteside. If this were a marriage, lawyers would have already been involved. Unfortunately, especially for the Heat, parting ways with the team's disgruntled center won't be as easy as filing for divorce. Their relationship is a mess, with no sign of reconciliation in sight.

This completely avoidable mess, of course, has been created by Whiteside and his immaturity and lack of respect for the Heat organization. Thanks to him, the center's trade value hasn't been this low since he was a D-League player whom few teams had on their radar. Not only can every team with a Wi-Fi connection plainly see Whiteside and the Heat are having issues, but they can also see who Whiteside still is: a player who constantly lets his attitude and selfishness get in the way of his huge talents.

Miami has given Whiteside every chance to succeed, and at every turn, he's blamed someone else for his failures. Not only does he blame the Heat — the organization that plucked him out of obscurity, helped him improve as a player, and rewarded him in 2016 with a $100 million contract — but he also continues to make his gripes known publicly.