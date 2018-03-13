Florida's Big Business Lobby Brags About Killing Effort to Charge Fewer Petty Criminals With Felonies

Florida charges way too many people with felony theft for a simple reason: Under state law, anytime someone steals something worth at least $300, it qualifies as "grand theft." That threshold is among the lowest in America. Florida has not raised that amount since 1986 despite the fact that the U.S. dollar has undergone inflation in those 32 years and other states have raised their limits to as much as $2,500 to qualify as a felony.

So why can't the Sunshine State fix its statute to reflect the modern value of the dollar? Today offered a vivid reminder when the Florida Retail Federation (FRF), the largest lobbying group for major retail corporations in the state, bragged about killing a measure seeking to prevent more petty thieves from going to prison by raising the felony theft standard.

The federation represents the interests of the nation's largest corporations, including Walmart, Target, CVS, the Walt Disney Company, Walgreens, the Home Depot, Lowe's, Hard Rock, and Office Depot. Today the group's CEO, F. Scott Shalley, told Florida Politics that one of the organization's "biggest successes" in 2018 was lobbying to kill a bipartisan measure that would have raised the theft threshold to $1,500.