"Progressive" Miami Beach Candidate Donated to GOP, Ted Cruz-Founded PAC

Take a look at Miami Beach commission candidate Mark Samuelian's campaign platform and you might assume he's a longtime progressive. The board director of Miami Beach United and former business consultant emphasizes his support for increasing the minimum wage, fighting climate change and advocating for the city's LGBT population.

But records show that until a few years ago, Samuelian solely donated to conservative candidates and groups, including Maverick PAC, which was founded by hard right GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. In fact, after moving to Florida in 2013, Samuelian registered as a Republican and donated to the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County. He switched to no party affiliation on October 14, 2014 — about four months before filing intent to run for a previous commission seat in the heavily Democratic island.

With $410,000 in his campaign coffers, Samuelian — who lost his 2015 bid to John Elizabeth Alemán by just 77 votes — is by far the best-funded candidate in the race now that embattled Commissioner Michael Grieco has dropped out. In a written statement to New Times, he notes that the race is nonpartisan and says he "made a personal choice to change parties."