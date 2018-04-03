Carlos Curbelo Barely Leads Largely Unknown Democrat, DCCC Poll Shows

Just how deep in trouble is Miami-area U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo? Long before national signs pointed toward a blue tsunami this fall, Democrats had already targeted him — an obvious choice since Hillary Clinton crushed Donald Trump in Curbelo's district by an eye-popping 16 points.

But Curbelo's one saving grace has been the hilarious incompetence of the Florida Democratic Party. While basically every Democrat with two pennies to rub together lined up to battle in the primary for retiring Rep. lleana Ros-Lehtinen's seat, Curbelo drew just one challenger: the largely unknown Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The anti-Trump sentiment in South Florida might just be strong enough that it doesn't matter. At least that's what a new poll out this afternoon from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) suggests. Even though Mucarsel-Powell has basically zero name recognition and hasn't begun spending yet, the poll shows Curbelo with a narrow 45-40 percent lead.

"We’ve recruited and empowered Democratic candidates who fit their districts and have records of service to their communities and our country that resonate with voters," the DCCC crows in a release about the numbers.